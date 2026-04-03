‘Shilling For the Illiberal Left’: Tim Miller Gets Eviscerated After Defending Hasan Piker

Tim Miller, the host of the Bulwark Podcast, kicked up a bevy of anger and mockery this week when he defended Hasan Piker, arguing that the controversial streamer should be accepted in the Democratic Party.

Miller shared an article on Thursday by Bulwark reporter Lauren Egan titled, “How Big Is the Democrats’ ‘Big Tent’?” He then added:

“If people really are arguing that the price of winning is becoming like a bigoted misogynist like Hasan Piker, then I’ll take not winning,” Jonathan Cowan told @Lauren_V_Egan. This seems like a bad message to me given the state of things.

Piker has been stoking controversy on the left for months now, as his past rhetoric praising Hezbollah while calling the U.S. the world’s “top terrorist” and his recent visits to China and Cuba have raised eyebrows.

Piker grabbed more headlines in recent weeks by joining a campaign rally for a progressive U.S. Senate candidate in Michigan, sparking a debate about his role in the Democratic Party. Miller’s post quickly highlighted the intensity surrounding that debate.

Journalist James Kirchick replied to Miller’s post, “I’m old enough to remember when @timodc thought standing against bigotry was worth losing an election over.”

I’m old enough to remember when @timodc thought standing against bigotry was worth losing an election over https://t.co/0nyG0GR219 — James Kirchick (@jkirchick) April 2, 2026

The Free Press’s Peter Savodnik replied, “The Never Trumpers started out as a principled subset of conservatives horrified by Trump’s abandonment of conservatism, and they’ve morphed into media puppets shilling for the illiberal left. They are a cautionary tale about the dangers of tribalization in today’s America.”

The Never Trumpers started out as a principled subset of conservatives horrified by Trump's abandonment of conservatism, and they've morphed into media puppets shilling for the illiberal left. They are a cautionary tale about the dangers of tribalization in today's America. https://t.co/bIps9R2ePl — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) April 2, 2026

Another social media user brought up Charlie Sykes, Miller’s predecessor as host of the Bulwark podcast. “Part of the reason Charlie Sykes left the Bulwark is because ppl like Tim cannot understand how toxic the left is to saving democracy,” wrote the user, to which Sykes quipped, “I can’t possibly say.”

Miller later defended his post, writing, “I’m not arguing for adopting his politics. Doing a kamikaze campaign to alienate people that listen to his show for no clear purposes except for winning a factional white paper fight among DC wonks seems ill-advised. Will be going long on this topic on the stream tonite [sic].”

Below are some additional reactions:

Aligning Democrats with someone who is anti-Semitic, says America deserved 9/11 and isn’t even a Democrat seems like it might be even more alienating to potential voters. At the very least the political upside is limited at best https://t.co/9EaWfGJbmn — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) April 2, 2026

We absolutely can and absolutely should shun Hasan Piker, who has claimed among other things that Americans deserved 9/11. Principles are principles. Easy call. https://t.co/SglnmsrdnD — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) April 3, 2026

Darn it. I logged on here to grab a link real quick and I saw this @Timodc “teaser,” and I got so ticked off, I have to quickly break my Good Friday social media fast to respond. Tim, I’m not talking about CANCELLING Hasan Piker. He can say & do whatever he wants. I’m talking… https://t.co/mcyBAcqneA — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 3, 2026

The story of the internal Democratic divide in the 2020s can be summed up pretty well by Alex Soros' complaint aimed at the Sunrise Movement: "We gave them money, and now all they do is talk about Palestine" https://t.co/LhxR7RFCL5https://t.co/KWeJaXk6iN — Nick Field (@nick_field90) April 2, 2026

Is it so crazy to believe that Hasan Piker is actually worse than what we currently have? Hasan Piker is a disaster both in what he says and with the political ramifications of welcoming him into the tent. Elections are won in the middle. They have never been won on the fringe. https://t.co/8PrdhGsMi5 — Ethan Wolf 🇺🇸 (@ethanmwolf) April 2, 2026

The problem with opening up the tent to bigoted misogynists is …. well, we see the consequences of that problem in the modern-day GOP. — Cathy Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@CathyYoung63) April 2, 2026

How do you go from being Jeb Bush's comms director in 2016 to hopping on your podcast wearing a pearl necklace and defending a guy who says "America deserved 9/11" ten years later? Miller and The Bulwark ostensibly represent the center-left of the Democratic coalition. Is there… https://t.co/I7fBSZuRMp — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) April 3, 2026

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