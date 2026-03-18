CNN’s Data Guru Touts Trump’s Literal 100% Approval Rating With MAGA in New Poll: The Numbers ‘Jump Off the Screen!’

CNN data guru Harry Enten quipped “you don’t have to be a mathematical genius” to see President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement remains fiercely loyal to him.

Enten pointed to a new NBC News poll that showed Trump has a 100% approval rating with MAGA during an appearance on CNN News Central on Wednesday morning.

“Sometimes you look at the polling data and there are numbers that just jump off the screen at you!” Enten said. “And this is one of those.”

Enten joked Trump’s 100:0 approval-to-disapproval ratio made him the right-wing equivalent of the 1972 Miami Dolphins, which went undefeated and won the Super Bowl.

“Now, there are some Republicans who disapprove of Donald John Trump, but they are not members of the make America great again movement,” Enten explained. “The bottom line is this: if you are a member of MAGA, you approve of Donald Trump.”

CNN anchor Sara Sidner pointed out some pro-Trump commentators have publicly criticized the war against Iran. Without naming anyone in particular, she was likely referring to Tucker Carlson, who called Operation Epic Fury “absolutely disgusting and evil,” and Megyn Kelly, who called it “Israel’s war.”

Sidner then asked if there is “any sign that people might be leaving MAGA relative to 2024?”

Enten said that isn’t happening. He said if anything, MAGA is growing, based on 30% of Americans identifying with the movement — up from 28% in November 2024.

“That 100% that Donald Trump has among MAGA GOP, that is not an artifact of MAGA shrinking,” he said. “It’s just an indication of how strong Donald Trump’s grip is on that MAGA base.”

Enten’s Wednesday segment followed his report a day earlier, showing 90% of MAGA voters support Trump’s strikes on Iran. Operation Epic Fury is “tremendously popular among the Republican base,” Enten said.

Beyond the aforementioned pundits, Trump ally-turned-enemy Marjorie Taylor Greene has also bashed the war. But every major poll has shown MAGA supports it.

Enten pointed to data from CNN and NBC in his Tuesday report, and a Quinnipiac University poll last week showed 85% of Republicans support military action against Iran, while a YouGov-Economist poll found 91% of MAGA voters support the war.

Watch his latest report above.

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