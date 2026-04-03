EXCLUSIVE: Mediaite Obtains Antisemitic Posts Targeting CT High School Hockey Team

A Connecticut high school hockey rivalry took a dark turn in recent weeks after antisemitic social media posts targeting players from the rival team surfaced in the aftermath of the game — and Mediaite has obtained the images in question.

The posts, which were shared from Instagram accounts linked to supporters of Fairfield College Preparatory School, targeted members of New Canaan High School’s hockey team before and after the March 23 CIAC Division I boys hockey championship at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

New Canaan defeated Fairfield Prep 3-1.

Among the posts obtained by Mediaite was one Instagram story reading, “Win or lose we f*cking booze, and at least we’re not Jews. Hail MF Fairfield,” accompanied by beer emojis.

Another depicted a New Canaan player wearing a yarmulke and an “Israel” jersey, while a separate post referred to the team as “Jew Canaan,” adding the team only won because they “have [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu.”

One especially disturbing post appeared to depict a simulated sexual assault, with one figure marked by the New Canaan High School logo and the other by a Fairfield Prep logo. The caption read: “Live cam of the Jew Caanan p*ssies getting what they deserve.”

According to The New York Times, which first reported the posts on Friday, Fairfield Prep has since disciplined students in connection with them.

“We are very aware of the offensive antisemitic comments and posts,” school spokeswoman Lauren Castagnola told the paper. “Antisemitism is repugnant and antithetical to our values as a school and antithetical to the Jesuit tradition.”

In a letter to families, school leaders reportedly condemned the “disparaging and antisemitic language” as “unacceptable,” and said students would continue discussions around accountability.

New Canaan High principal Bill Egan also addressed the incident, telling the Times: “Hate speech has no place in school, and it has no place anywhere in our community.”

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