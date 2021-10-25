Donald Trump Jr. Uses the Tragic Shooting of Cinematographer for a Merchandising Opportunity Mocking Alec Baldwin

New Mexico authorities are still investigating the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed on the set of the movie Rust last week. Alec Baldwin reportedly fired the prop gun that killed her and injured director Joel Souza.

In the past few days, there were a couple of gross reactions to the shooting, but Donald Trump Jr. decided to one-up them all.

The former president’s son made some jokes on Instagram about Baldwin over the horrific shooting of a young woman.

But if that wasn’t classy enough for you, Don Jr. is now selling shirts that read “Guns Don’t Kill People. Alec Baldwin Kills People.” These two images were posted to his Instagram Stories:

See, it’s funny because he’s totally roasting a political opponent over an innocent woman’s death.

And yes, this is real. As of this posting, merch about this tragic shooting is being sold on the Don Jr. online store.

On The View Monday, Sunny Hostin called out “ghouls” like Trump Jr. snarking about this tragedy.

He responded by tweeting, “The media is in full on panic mode to protect Baldwin from ANY criticism because they agree with his politics. If the shoe were on the other foot, Baldwin would be the first guy out there pissing on anyone involved & the media would be joining him.”

Spare me your fake sanctimony. The media is in full on panic mode to protect Baldwin from ANY criticism because they agree with his politics. If the shoe were on the other foot, Baldwin would be the first guy out there pissing on anyone involved & the media would be joining him. https://t.co/ECS1bC4IhJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 25, 2021

If you want to sell shirts mocking people you don’t like for merch, fine. That’s completely fair game. You want to sell “Let’s Go Brandon” shirts? Go ahead. You want to sell “Everyone Has a Crazy Aunt Nancy” shirts? More power to you.

Using the tragic death of an innocent woman to hawk your merchandise is sick and deranged.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.