‘Someone Died, You A**hole’: J.D. Vance Reacts to Tragic Death of Cinematographer With a Crack About Trump

On Thursday night a horrific tragedy happened on a movie set in New Mexico. Alec Baldwin allegedly fired a prop gun that killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza.

Authorities are investigating what happened, but according to Variety, a “live single round” may have been in the prop gun.

Ohio Republican candidate J.D. Vance reacted on Friday with the grace and dignity one would expect from someone running to be a United States senator.

And by grace and dignity, I mean he made a crack about getting Donald Trump back on Twitter so he could share his thoughts on Baldwin.

Dear @jack let Trump back on. We need Alec Baldwin tweets. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) October 22, 2021

“Dear @jack let Trump back on. We need Alec Baldwin tweets,” Vance tweeted.

See it’s funny because the joke here is Trump would put out a statement totally shredding and PWNING Alec Baldwin over an innocent woman’s tragic death.

Take a moment to imagine using your first public statement on this horrible shooting as a way of showing how much you love Donald Trump.

Vance — who, again, is running to be a United States senator — was roundly condemned on Twitter, including by Tim Ryan, one of the Democrats running in the Senate race. Ryan rather bluntly tweeted, “Someone died, you asshole.”

Please delete this. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 22, 2021

Um…you’re coming across as a piece of shit. Is that what you were going for? — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 22, 2021

This is an unbelievably disgusting tweet. Low even by your standards. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 22, 2021

If you wanted to say something about the tragic accident that took someone’s life, you could have offered condolences to the family of the woman who died. Her name was Halyna Hutchins. — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) October 22, 2021

There was a horrible accident that resulted in one woman killed, one man injured, and other lives damaged if not destroyed forever. Prompting this from an Ohio Republican Senate candidate: https://t.co/rNi5wiBXG7 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 22, 2021

Holy shit, how fucking mean and empty and just plain immoral. Fuck this guy forever. https://t.co/K1rJ9fjWlP — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 22, 2021

This is both ghastly and also pathetic in a

“notice me senpai” kind of way. https://t.co/C11Yohtcfr — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) October 22, 2021

As of this posting, Vance’s tweet is still up. We will update this post if his conscience decides to kick in.

