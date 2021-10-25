Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers Responds to Janet Yellen Saying ‘He’s Wrong’ About Inflation

Larry Summers

Prominent economist Larry Summers has responded to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen telling CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that Summers is incorrect on the issue of inflation.

On State of the Union, in response to Summers sounding the alarm on inflation, Yellen said, “He’s wrong.”

“I don’t think we’re about to lose control of inflation. I agree, of course, we are going through a period of inflation that’s higher than Americans have seen in a long time and it’s something that’s obviously a concern and worrying them,” she continued. “But we haven’t lost control.”

Summers, a former Treasury secretary, tweeted a thread on Monday in response to Yellen.

“She expresses confidence that inflation is decelerating and will be back to target levels by the end of next year. I hope she is right but I think it’s much less than a 50/50 chance,” he tweeted.

