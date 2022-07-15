‘They Did it on Their Own’: Trump Tries to Separate Himself From Supporters Who Stormed Capitol on Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump attempted to put distance between himself and the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack in an interview this week with New York magazine.

He also tried to separate himself entirely from those who perpetrated the attack in what feels like the last step of the six-part cold and manipulative system made famous by the character Dennis Reynolds in the sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

While the Jan. 6 House select committee has spent recent weeks laying out its case that Trump inspired, if not directed, the attack, Trump said the actions of his MAGA rioters were their own.

During a conversation with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, Trump actually disputed the fact many who entered the building after he addressed them that morning were even there on his behalf. Nuzzi wrote:

When I asked if the insurrection had embarrassed him, he disputed the premise that it was committed on his behalf. “They did it on their own behalf,” he said. He disputed, too, that the insurrectionists were armed. “I don’t think one person in the Capitol had a weapon, not one weapon,” he said.

Nuzzi said Trump disagreed with her after she categorized the riot as a “swarm of MAGA hats” that stormed the building during the certification of the 2020 election results.

“And other hats,” Trump said. “And other hats. Not just MAGA hats. Other hats.” Trump added:

There were a lot of people there that a lot of other people don’t want to talk about, but they’re also one of the largest crowds I’ve ever spoken to, when I made the speech — peacefully, it should be known as peacefully and patriotically — but when I made the speech, it was one of the largest crowds I’ve ever spoken to.

Trump redirected the conversation toward the size of the crowd he addressed before the building was mobbed.

“I don’t think I’ve ever spoken in front of a larger crowd,” he said.

One comment sticks out: “They did it on their own behalf.” It was Trump’s way to completely separate himself from those so willing to follow him, that they attacked the U.S. Congress.

Trump’s words this week on the riot are the final phase of what feels like his own D.E.N.N.I.S. System.

The system, used by Reynolds on the FX comedy to manipulate vulnerable lovers, goes like this:

Demonstrate Value Engage Physically Nurture Dependence Neglect Emotionally Inspire Hope Separate Entirely

Many of those sitting in jail cells after crashing the Electoral College certification experienced a years-long rollercoaster that left them ultimately abandoned.

Meanwhile, Trump has separated himself entirely from the chaos he created when he refused to concede a race he lost.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.