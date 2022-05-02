I am no fan of Trevor Noah, but credit where due: He redeemed the comedian portion of the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which resumed this Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the 2018 dinner, Michelle Wolf was the featured comedian and put on a display that was as unfunny as it was offensive. In a controversial and poorly-received roast, Wolf infamously disparaged the appearance of then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s really resourceful,” said Wolf. “Like she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

She also managed to compare Sanders to an evil fictional character complicit in the violent control of women, and threw in a bad “Uncle Tom” joke for good measure.

“Of course, we have Sarah Huckabee Sanders. We’re graced with Sarah’s presence tonight. I have to say I’m a little star-struck,” said Wolf. “I love you as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale. Mike Pence, if you haven’t seen it, you would love it.”

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. You know, is it Sarah Sanders? Is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Is it Cousin Huckabee? Is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders?” she said. “Like, what’s ‘Uncle Tom’ but for white women who disappoint other white women? Oh, I know: Aunt Coulter.”

Noah didn’t go easy on the press or the Biden administration. But his jokes were funny, and took no prisoners on either side of the political aisle.

Here were some of his best:

1. I’m not doing this just for the attention. All right? I’m a comedian, not Kyrsten Sinema… By the way, give it up for Kyrsten Sinema. Whoever thought we’d see the day in American politics when a senator could be openly bisexual, but closeted Republican? That’s progress. 2. Trump said he won the election, but everyone was just able to look at the numbers and see that he was wrong. That’s why Ron DeSantis is one step ahead — first you ban the math textbooks, then nobody knows how to count the votes. Boom. My man! 3. The great chef José Andrés is here tonight. … Whenever there’s a disaster anywhere in the world, chef José is there, which I guess is why he’s sitting at the CNN table tonight. 4. Even as first lady, Dr. Biden continued her teaching career. The first time a presidential spouse has done so, ever. Congratulations. Now, you might think it’s because she loves teaching so much, but it’s actually because she’s still paying off her student debt. I’m sorry about that, Jill. I guess you should’ve voted for Bernie. 5. President Biden’s lack of a filter does get him into hot water sometimes. Last month, he caused a huge international incident saying that Vladimir Putin should be removed from power. It was very, very upsetting to Russia until someone explained to them that none of the stuff Biden wants actually gets done. 6. I’m really excited because the kings of cable are here. Fox News in the house … I know Fox has a bad reputation — I can even feel you tense up now when I talk about them. They really do crush it. You know, I think they get a bad rap. Because it’s a mixed bag. They actually have really good journalists, it just depends on when you watch. Fox News is sort of like a Waffle House. Yeah, it’s relatively normal in the afternoon, but as soon as the sun goes down, there’s a drunk lady named Jeanine threatening to fight every Mexican who comes in.

When it came to the White House press secretary, Noah made lighthearted jokes that took aim at her (reported) future employer, MSNBC. In a tell-tale sign of his jokes landing well, Psaki laughed as the host ribbed her for multiple bouts with Covid.

Of course, President Biden doesn’t often have to deal with the media directly. Yes, the task falls to press secretary Jen Psaki. Yes, glad you could make it tonight. Really glad you could make it tonight, Jen. It’s nice that you’re willing to come over here and risk guesting Covid, for what, the 10th time now? Let me ask, how do you keep getting Covid, Jen? Like, your boss hooked us all up with free tests. Does he not have your address? What’s going on there? The word on the street is actually that Jen Psaki is going to MSNBC next month. Yeah, yeah, yeah, apparently just being on C-SPAN the ratings were too high and she wanted more a challenge, you know … switch things up. She can’t laugh at that. Don’t put the camera on her. If it’s true, congratulations to Jen on your big career change. But, you know, moving to MSNBC is a big switch up for you because right now your current job is to make the Biden administration look good as possible, you know, at all costs and now you’re going to be at MSNBC and you’re going to have to – you’ll be fine, actually. Sorry. I don’t know why I – I apologize.

Noah put on a comedic masterpiece that showed how comedy can work at these functions when it smacks everyone in the nose — regardless of ideology and political party. For one night, despite the criticism the annual dinner gets, the White House press corps and others were able to put aside differences and celebrate freedom of the press while enjoying a laugh or two. If only our national dialogue were able to pull off such lighthearted civility.

