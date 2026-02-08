Trump’s Media Allies Embarrassed Themselves Defending His Racist Video



The most revealing part of Donald Trump sharing a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes was not the post itself. It was the speed and confidence with which influential allies rushed to defend something that required no interpretive effort to understand.

There is no reasonable debate about the image Trump shared. It featured a racist trope, full stop. This is not a partisan reading or a clever inference. It is a piece of cultural symbolism with a long and unmistakable history. Even Fox News contributor Byron York acknowledged it plainly, referring to the image as “the racist trope to portray Black people as apes.”

That recognition establishes a baseline of shared reality. Once that line is crossed, arguments about parody or overreaction stop functioning as explanations. They become evasions. It also bears emphasizing that Trump shared the video twice. First as a standalone post. Then again as a repost of the same clip. That fact alone sharply limits the range of plausible defenses. Accidents do not behave this way. Reposting reproduces the same imagery, the same sequencing, and the same message. At that point, claims of inadvertence stop being exculpatory and start looking like indifference.

What followed was reflex rather than confusion. The most fealty-driven Trump influencers rushed forward with explanations designed to move past the image as quickly as possible. Auto-scroll. Harmless parody. Equal-opportunity satire. Media hysteria. Staffer error. The specifics varied, but the objective remained fixed: eliminate the need for acknowledgment and shield Trump from accountability.

Tim Pool offered one of the clearest examples. Dismissing the backlash, he wrote, “It is the stupidest thing imaginable that whenever you have anything related to monkeys, Democrats are like, ‘Black people.’ Grow up and stop whining.” That argument depends on pretending. It treats one of the most familiar racist tropes in American history as obscure or imaginary. Cultural literacy is recast as prejudice. Denial is presented as sophistication. It is not an argument meant to persuade. It is an argument meant to end the conversation.

Others leaned into parody as absolution. Mike Cernovich framed the video as a Lion King-style send-up, noting that Joe Biden was depicted as a gorilla, Kamala Harris as a turtle, and Trump as a lion. “Trump is the most color blind POTUS of my lifetime,” Cernovich wrote. This defense rests on the claim that symbolism carries equal meaning regardless of history or context. It does not. Casting Trump as a heroic lion while depicting the Obamas as apes, paired with an allegation of election fraud, draws on a dehumanizing tradition that predates social media by generations.

The auto-scroll explanation collapsed immediately. The Obama imagery does not appear at the end of the clip, where an autoplay error might plausibly occur. It appears mid-video, precisely timed to allegations of election fraud. That is editing, not accident. It also does not explain why Trump reposted the video, reproducing the same imagery a second time.

That misrepresentation surfaced on cable news as well. On NewsNation, Katie Pavlich told Chris Cuomo that the controversy stemmed from “the depiction at the end of a scroll video,” suggesting it was neither intentional nor vindictive. That description is simply wrong. The imagery was edited into the Georgia election fraud video itself. Treating it as accidental requires ignoring how the video was constructed, and her retelling was either willfully ignorant or intentionally misleading.

When technical explanations failed, responsibility was shifted to an unnamed staffer. Trump and his surrogates suggested he had not watched the video and that it was posted on his behalf. That claim was meant to limit culpability. Instead, it created a larger problem.

If true, it means Trump’s official account is sharing racially charged political content without his knowledge or review. That is not a small admission. It directly conflicts with Trump’s long-running attacks on Joe Biden, which hinge on the claim that aides and handlers are running the presidency while the principal is disengaged. Trump’s defenders were effectively asking the public to accept the very scenario Trump insists disqualifies his opponent.

Either Trump knew what was being shared in his name, or he did not. One points to intent. The other points to negligence and abdication. Neither option supports the defenses offered on his behalf.

Not everyone on the right played along. Senator Tim Scott called the imagery racist. Erick Erickson, a nationally respected conservative radio host, dismissed the defenses as unserious and warned fellow conservatives against pretending not to understand what they were seeing. Their responses did not complicate the issue. They clarified it.

Just as telling was who stayed silent. Several prominent pro-Trump figures who routinely opine on cultural grievance and media bias avoided the subject entirely. Megyn Kelly, who often weighs in aggressively on perceived excesses of outrage culture, did not address the video publicly. That absence stood out.

The contrast revealed something important. Some conservatives chose clarity and accepted the discomfort that came with it. Others revealed their hand by offering defenses that collapse under even casual scrutiny. The embarrassment was not incidental. It was the price of loyalty.

The video was taken down. Trump did not apologize. The rationalizations remain. They matter because they show how normalization works in real time, through repetition, selective denial, and the quiet expectation that some things are not supposed to be acknowledged, even when everyone recognizes them immediately.

