Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy — a Fox News contributor and National Review columnist — tore into what he called the “sordid” story involving President Donald Trump, his family, special envoy Steve Witkoff and the crypto business they founded — which has raked in billions.

In a scathing column for the National Review on Saturday, McCarthy explained what he considers to be the inherent problems behind the venture.

“In autumn 2024, when it had become clear that he’d likely win back the White House in about six weeks, Donald Trump and his friend Steve Witkoff founded a crypto business called World Liberty Financial (WLF),” McCarthy wrote. “WLF was (and remains) an ideal vehicle for leveraging political power in search of financial gain.”

He added, “a crypto business — whether in tokens, currency, or other iterations — is an ideal way to disguise political payoffs as financial transactions. And, because they have sons who do not hold government positions and could ostensibly run the crypto business, President Trump and his Middle East envoy, Witkoff, would be poised to claim that WLF is a private enterprise, walled off from Trump’s political influence — even though that influence was the magnet for foreign investment and consumer purchases.”

The former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York wrote that “Four days before Trump was inaugurated in January 2025, the UAE began pouring what is now publicly known to be at least $2.5 billion into the Trump crypto enterprise.” He noted that the UAE, soon after, was given “access to cutting-edge American chip technology” which had previously been denied them because of their ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The UAE was also “feted at the White House, inflated into a nation of real consequence in Middle East geopolitics, included in the Trump administration’s Stargate project to build global artificial intelligence and super-computing capacity, and given an ownership slice of TikTok.”

McCarthy noted that the National Review heavily covered the Republican-led House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and his family — in which a 2024 report alleged that the Biden family engaged in a “conspiracy to monetize Joe Biden’s office of public trust” and profited to the tune of $27 million. McCarthy made clear that the Trump family’s crypto cash dwarfs the numbers being thrown around in the Biden probe.

“You know what the difference is between the Biden family business and the Trump family business?” McCarthy wrote. “You’d have to add two digits to the sum of Biden abuses of power, foreign entanglements, and corruption alleged in the report to get near what Trump has raked in just from the UAE.”

McCarthy concluded his column by making clear that this is not an issue that will go away for Trump.

“You’re going to be hearing a lot about this in the months to come,” he wrote.

——

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!