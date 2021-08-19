Will Cain Hypes Covid Treatments More Than the Vaccine That Would Make Them Unnecessary In Most Cases

On Thursday, Will Cain used his guest-host spot on Fox News’ Primetime to frame the debate about the Covid-19 vaccine as one where supposed alternatives to it are being ignored or even censored.

The alternatives Cain mentioned are potential treatments for patients who have been infected with Covid-19, rather than preventative measures such as the vaccine. He played a clip of President Joe Biden saying he wants to get “every American” vaccinated, but the president has made clear that the question of getting children under 12 vaccinated should be left up to what the science says.

Cain suggested that people in the risk category should get vaccinated, but then said the vaccine was “not for everyone” and pivoted to treatments that are given while one has Covid:

Now look, the vaccine is a wonderful innovation. And many watching, if you fit the risk profile, you should get vaccinated. But it’s not for everyone. And getting 100 percent of the population vaccinated is not only impossible and stupid, it’s dangerous. And it will cost lives. It already has. And here’s how. Look, censoring me is one thing. I’m just a television host. There are many, many promising treatments out there that can save lives that, like our segment last night have been disappeared from the public health conversation. Now, here are three.

He went on to discuss three Covid treatments in some detail, but failed to mention the fact that the vaccine is highly effective, which would make such treatments ultimately unnecessary in the vast majority of cases. This would be the responsible thing to say, but Cain chose not to say it.

Given the wealth of data that has been gathered about the vaccine since late last year, there is every indication that the vaccine is the best defense against getting Covid in the first place. Moreover, while breakthrough Covid cases are certainly possible, the vaccine vastly decreases one’s chances of requiring hospitalization or death, as more than 99% of the people now dying from Covid are unvaccinated. Again, this would seem to be a relevant data point to include in the segment.

The overwhelming statistical evidence shows that people who are over 12 years old who do not have a medical condition that may be adversely triggered by the vaccine should get vaccinated.

Cain then invited on Fox News Medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary, who said every adult who is “non-immune” should get the vaccine.

“Anybody who is an adult who is non-immune should go out and get vaccinated,” said Makary. “But deciding before the data are in that every single human being with two feet means that you’ve made a conclusion before the data are in.”

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.