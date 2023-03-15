Ben Shapiro Blasts Biden For Using Child’s Letter to Discuss Gender Wage Gap: ‘Children, They’re Stupid — I Got Three of Them’

Political commentator Ben Shapiro criticized President Joe Biden for using a child’s letter about the gender pay gap to distract from the current financial climate.

During the Wednesday edition of Shapiro’s podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show, he highlighted the letter. A clip from the video began circulating Twitter via Jason Campbell.

“The tweet was a tweet of a small child. I’m not kidding. It was a letter from a small child,” Shapiro began. “It’s so cute because it’s all misspelled and there’s erasures and all this stuff.”

The letter, which was authored by a young child named Charlotte, was riddled with various misspellings but read, “Dear Presitent Biden: I just wanted to tell something not fair to ladies. Men are getting more money then girls. I think you should fix this. Since your the presitent. Even I’m a child and I think we should do something.”

Charlotte, I couldn’t agree more. Women lose thousands of dollars each year, and hundreds of thousands over a lifetime, because of gender and racial wage gaps. I’m committed to building an economy where my daughters have the same rights and opportunities as my sons. pic.twitter.com/0vholYMTaR — President Biden (@POTUS) March 14, 2023

President Biden replied to the Tweet, agreeing with the little girl.

“Charlotte, I couldn’t agree more. Women lose thousands of dollars each year, and hundreds of thousands over a lifetime, because of gender and racial wage gaps. I’m committed to building an economy where my daughters have the same rights and opportunities as my sons.”

“Congrats to Charlotte’s mom on getting her letter retweeted by President Biden. No one who spells that poorly has those kinds of thoughts. Unless they’re injected by the parent,” Shapiro said.

“My son. He spells better than that. He’s six. So I assume this kid’s like five maybe,” Shapiro added.

He then took aim at Biden’s actual response where he mentioned “building an economy where my daughters have the same rights and opportunities as my sons.”

“He should probably build an economy where his daughter is also able to knock up a stripper and then abandon the child and or snort Parmesan cheese off the carpets and be called the smartest person he knows,” Shapiro said.

“The president of the United States tweeting out a letter from a small child filled with misspellings in order to promote the notion that women are paid less on average than men is — I hate this form of politics so much. It’s so stupid,” Shapiro complained.

Shapiro went one step further and declared children “stupid.”

“First of all, children, they’re stupid. Just gonna tell you right now, I got three of them. They’re smart for children and they’re stupid for adults because they are children. The notion that we should take our political lead from small children who can’t spell right,” Shapiro said confused.

He explained that Biden used the letter to distract from the economy, which Shapiro says is in decline because of Biden’s “dramatic mismanagement.”

Watch above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

