Ben Shapiro Declares If You Can’t Write the Correct Date on Your Ballot ‘You’re an Idiot and You’re Vote Shouldn’t Be Counted’

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro held nothing back when discussing election day 2022 and called out voters who were unable to correctly fill out their ballots.

On the Tuesday edition of The Ben Shapiro Show, he suggested those who are unable to fill out the date correctly on their voting ballots are idiots unworthy of enfranchisement.

Shapiro dove into the topic after talking about the campaign of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman suing Pennsylvania election officials on Monday advocating that undated and misdated ballots need to be counted:

The date imposes unnecessary hurdles that eligible Pennsylvanians must clear to exercise their most fundamental right, resulting in otherwise valid votes being arbitrarily rejected without any reciprocal benefit to the Commonwealth.

“This is stupid,” Shapiro said. “If you can’t write a date on a ballot, you shouldn’t be voting. It’s not that hard. Voting it turns out in this country is extraordinarily easy. It’s not Iraq circa 2005, where people are braving suicide bombers to go to the ballot box.”

“If you can’t write a date on your ballot, you’re an idiot and your vote shouldn’t be counted. Write a vote — write a date on your ballot. Seriously, like, just don’t be stupid. How about that? Everyone should have their vote counted as long as it’s a properly cast ballot, cast your ballot properly don’t be a moron,” he added.

Listen above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

