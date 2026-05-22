‘Obviously a Bad Idea’: Kamala Harris Allies Say ‘Absolutely Not’ to 2028 Campaign

A new report contains some mixed, albeit most negative, reactions to the prospect of former Vice President Kamala Harris making another White House run from her own allies.

Vanity Fair Washington correspondent — and former Mediaite editor-in-chief — Aidan McLaughlin spoke to more than two dozen “Harris campaign staffers, former White House aides, elected officials, political operatives, and big-dollar donors” for a deep-dive on a potential Harris 2028 run.

What did he find?

“Aside from her own close advisers, none spoke enthusiastically about a Harris 2028 campaign. Many with careers in Democratic politics asked to remain anonymous. Some, after praising Harris on the record, asked to speak on background to give more candid opinions about her political future,” McLaughlin wrote.

I spoke with two dozen Harris campaign staffers, White House aides, elected Dems, operatives, and donors about whether Kamala Harris should run for president in 2028. Aside from her own advisers, none spoke enthusiastically about another campaign.https://t.co/t7UNeZ0Q7B — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) May 22, 2026

After being asked about another Harris run, following her 2024 loss to President Donald Trump, one former Harris campaign advisor said, “It’s obviously a bad idea.”

A former White House aide predicted Harris would “likely” run, but that doesn’t mean she should.

“Absolutely not,” the former aide said about a round two campaign.

Harris is keeping the door open to a 2028 run. In April at the National Action Network Convention in New York City, she told Rev. Al Sharpton she’s “thinking” about running. As McLaughlin noted, Harris has enjoyed a well-attended speaking tour since her 2024 loss, as well as a book that’s sold more than half a million copies.

“I have spoken to maybe one person out of a hundred who thinks she should run,” one former Harris advisor told Vanity Fair. “Whether it’s former campaign colleagues, people around DC, or just people around the country who are like, ‘Oh God, she’s not going to run again?’”

Billionaire Mark Cuban bluntly said “no” to another Harris run despite his past support for her 2024 campaign.

“I don’t think she should run for president,” a “top” Harris donor said.

“I have been all over the country for these midterms and I’ve not encountered anybody— anybody—who said, ‘Boy, I really hope Kamala runs,’” a veteran Democratic operative said.

Another Harris donor called it the “exact wrong thing to do.”

Some closer to Harris are more encouraging about a 2028 run, citing her name recognition, White House experience, and the fact that she pulled 75 million votes in the 2024 election, which is more than any runner up ever.

“She got more votes than anyone else who’s thinking about running. She has national experience,” a current Harris advisor said.

“She almost beat Trump last time, even in terrible circumstances of a short campaign, Biden’s unpopularity, inflation,” a former White House official also said. “And there should be no reason that she wouldn’t be well-placed to beat Trump’s successor under better circumstances.”

“The biggest problem I have with Kamala Harris is not ‘will she run or will she not run,” another White House aide said. “It’s, ‘What do you want to do if you win?’ She just has not articulated that.”

Check out the full Vanity Fair report here.

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