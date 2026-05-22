Trump Announces He’s Skipping Don Jr.’s Wedding: ‘Congratulations!’

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will not attend his eldest son’s wedding to socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas this weekend.

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

During an Oval Office press conference Thursday, Trump hinted that he would not be attending the nuptials.

“He’d like me to go,” Trump said of his son. “It’s going to be just a small little private affair. I’m going to try and make it. I’m in the midst — I said, ‘You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend I get killed — by the fake news of course I’m talking about.”

“But he’s uh — and a very — person I’ve known for a long time. And hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage,” the president said.

Page Six reported this week that 48-year-old Trump Jr. and 39-year-old Anderson will marry this weekend, “in front of a small group of family and friends at an intimate ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas.”

The couple had reportedly considered a White House wedding, but a source said they were concerned about the optics in the midst of the Iran War.

“They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received,” a source told Page Six.

This is the bride’s first marriage and Don Jr.’s second.

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