Dave Portnoy Reveals Barstool Sports Had ‘Mole’ at Business Insider: ‘They Were Going to Publish So Much Trash’

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy has revealed the company had ‘moles’ in Business Insider while the news outlet was investigating Portnoy for alleged sexual misconduct.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Dave Portnoy Show, he explained, in detail, how it all happened.

“I said there was a mole. Duh, we had a mole,” Portnoy admitted.

Co-host Eddie Farrer added, “I thought that was the part where they give you 48 hours or 24 hours to make revisions and you were screened out of that.”

“Nope!” Portnoy said defiantly. “I didn’t have the mole the first time, the second time I had the mole.”

He began to discuss the two Business Insider investigations that were conducted, involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The first of which was published in November 2021 with a follow up piece that was released in February of 2022.

“The blatant lies they had in the article that they were ready to publish. Like, bang. They were ready to publish it. If I didn’t have the mole, I would not have been able to react in time. I knew what was coming so I was able to do the research and get my facts and get my ducks in a row,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy described that after the release of the November 2021 article, he was blindsided and left with no time to set the record straight before the story had taken off. “This time, the second one didn’t have the same punch because instantly, like an hour later, I’m like ‘here are the facts’. The only reason I was able to do that was because I had a mole.”

“It shows you how deceitful, devious, and scumbags they are. They do all this and they want to give you 24 hours to figure it all out. Luckily, I had the mole,” he said. “They were knowingly going to publish so much trash and if I didn’t have the mole it would’ve been published.”

