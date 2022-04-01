Tough Todd, Whinging Olbermann | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Chuck Todd

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd threw down on Thursday in a heated exchange with Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), who had echoed former President Donald Trump’s call for Vladimir Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden.

rom the beginning of the interview, Todd pressed Cramer about why he would “trust propaganda” from the Russian dictator. The senator initially said his comment had been “more sarcastic than it was anything” and agreed that Putin is a war criminal.

Todd didn’t let up, asking Cramer whether it was really appropriate for Trump to ask Putin for this favor, describing Trump’s actions as “unpatriotic” and “a horrendous thing to do,” to “ask literally the enemy of the free world right now for propaganda for a political opponent.”

Cramer attempted some spin, saying the media would be covering the war in Ukraine differently if the story had been about Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump, but Todd admonished him not to “what about” the situation.

“Senator, that is the laziest attack,” said Todd. “It’s not about the media.”

“Is it right for the former president of the United States to ask an enemy of the free world to do this?” he asked.

Cramer again brought up media coverage of Trump, and Todd let him answer before retorting that Trump was the leader of the GOP, and asking, “Are you comfortable with the leader of your party playing footsie with Vladimir Putin?”

It was a tough but fair interview. Watch here.