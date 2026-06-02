Megyn Kelly Erupts on Trump and Hegseth for Double Talk on Iran: ‘Just Stop!’

Megyn Kelly erupted on President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for “bullsh*t” warnings about Iran’s nuclear ambitions to push for war after claiming that 2025 strikes “obliterated” the regime’s enrichment facilities.

The comments came on Monday when Kelly, a critic of the conflict but longtime Trump supporter, appeared on the Shawn Ryan Show podcast to claim that the problem went right back to the president’s campaign promise to end foreign wars.

“The Trump thing is so disappointing because he did seem like he was going to be different [as a candidate],” she began. “You know, he was independently wealthy. So there was some reason to believe he wasn’t going to need their money or be swayed by it. He’s such a fighter and a middle finger. He’s a walking middle finger.”

“So you kind of felt like maybe he won’t do Miriam Adelson’s bidding and he’s too smart for that,” she continued, moments after highlighting that the Israeli-American businesswoman had donated over $100 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign. “Like that’s how I saw it. like there’s no way he’s going to be pressured by a lobby into reversing himself on one of his top and principal campaign promises.”

She added, “You know, like it would be the same as continuing Joe Biden’s open border policies. Like that’s how impossible it seemed that Trump would start a war.”

Rounding on the president’s Iran war “defenders,” Kelly noted how they cite the president’s insistence that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, implying the war is consistent with that.

“Yes, he said that Iran was not close to getting a nuclear weapon,” she countered.

“Those are lies!” she exclaimed. “You know, the people who are making that justification for Trump are neocons who just they’re they’re they believe in a very hawkish foreign policy. That’s fine. They’re entitled to their belief, but don’t expect me to believe your lie because we saw the intelligence assessment right before we launched the war saying they’re nowhere near a nuclear weapon. So just stop, OK? Stop.”

Revisiting Trump and his administration’s shift in the justification for war, she continued: “And that’s pre the June strike. Like post the June strike, Trump is the one who told us he obliterated their nuclear weapons facilities. Pete Hegseth told us that. And now we’re not allowed to believe that, or we’re anti-semites?”

“I believe them the first time. I actually believed them that we obliterated and repeated it and defended them when others said it was bullsh*t,” she argued. “So, f*ck you for telling me I’m no longer allowed to believe that. You’re the ones who told me that!”

Watch above via YouTube.

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