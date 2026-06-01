TINA PETERS: We’re celebrating 250 years of this country, and I’m joyful. But elections are happening all over the country, and I know the Democrats are going to cheat. I went to prison as retribution for exposing the election machines that allow votes to be flipped. We MUST… pic.twitter.com/PaEXV7L0qu — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 1, 2026

Newly freed election denier Tina Peters is not letting go of the election beliefs that landed her in the slammer in the first place, saying, “I know that the Democrats are going to cheat.”

Speaking with Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast within hours of her prison release — after she was granted clemency from Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) — Peters said she has concerns about elections that are taking place across the country.

“My concern is, and as I watch this happening and everyone celebrating, is that I see these elections that are taking place in real time, you know the [Mamdanis], the Virginia governor, Spanberger, and then what’s going on in California and Texas and Maine,” she said. “You know, just all over the country.”

She added, “And I know that the Democrats are going to cheat. And no one’s really addressing the problem that I spent my time in prison as retribution for. And that was exposing the election machines that allow the votes to be flipped.”

And it was those voting systems that Peters, a former Mesa County clerk, was convicted of conspiring to breach back in 2021.

Three years later, she was found guilty of scheming with associates of election conspiracy theorist and “MyPillow guy” Mike Lindell to prove the 2020 election was rigged against President Donald Trump.

Peters was sentenced to nine years in prison, a term she was serving when she had her sentence commuted by Polis last month, a move that later got him censured by fellow Democrats.

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