‘He’s an Idiot, OK?’ Joy Reid Goes Off on NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart for His Trump Rally Cameo

She’s roughing the passer.

Independent journalist and former MS NOW host Joy Reid went on the attack against New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart over the weekend after the pigskin-tosser appeared alongside President Donald Trump and showered him with praise.

Appearing on On Sunday with Jack Cocchiarella in an episode that dropped on Sunday, Reid said as someone who grew up a Giants fan, she was “repulsed” by Dart.

Dart was hammered with criticism over social media last week — including from his own teammate — when the QB introduced Trump at a rally on Friday.

Dart said he was “honored” and “pleasured” to introduce Trump at the event in Suffern, New York.

Trump returned the favor by raving about the quarterback’s legs being as big as “tree trunks.” The commanderi-in-chief later remarked that he wished he looked like the “male model” Dart.

In her interview with Cocchierella, Reid attacked Dart’s phrasing.

“I’m pleasured to meet- like what does that even mean?” she said. “First of all, he’s an idiot. OK, but what do you mean ‘you’re pleasured to meet the president?’ Like is English your first language? What are you saying?”

Read a portion of the conversation here:

JACK COCCHIARELLA: And something that’s been bouncing around my mind a lot lately, the person that they are coming to the biggest defense of right now is Donald Trump’s wannabe boyfriend, Jaxson Dart. For those not familiar, this is the quarterback of the New York Giants. He spoke at the Trump rally. He said he was so excited to meet the president. He loves the office and the White House. And it’s always something that I see is just like the arrogance of, whether it be the white athlete or white celebrity, embracing Donald Trump. It’s like you have black athletes on one hand maligned for wanting to educate about, you know, social justice and, you know, the inequities of America throughout its entire history and they’re maligned for being like annoying or interrupting what should just be something that we enjoy in our sports. But then white athletes who arrogantly approach politics and talk about it from this very broad view that misunderstands it that they are at least, you know, defended by the right or maybe the average person sees it as less of a crime. But I think that the annoyance is what the right tries to tap into most. They want to tell, you know, LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” and saying that you’re interrupting what we want, which is just sports, and for you to be a performer or be a celebrity. I just wonder how we, especially through the the lens of of educating people on the historic oppression of black people throughout America, that is the history. How do we get them to stop being so annoyed with learning?

JOY REID: I mean, they’re never going to be annoyed with learning, right? I mean, they’re- exactly. The “shut up and dribble” is only if you are disrupting the status quo. You know, I mean, sports has always been political and it’s always been used as Americana, right? And they love it when the athletes are representing America on the court or on the field and that’s what you’re supposed to do. If you’re waving the flag, that’s fine. If you’re challenging the flag or challenging the status quo in the country, that’s a problem. And that’s black artist, black athlete vs. white athletes. It’s always been that way. when Muhammad Ali is saying he won’t go to Vietnam, no one questions, “well maybe we should let maybe interrogate a little bit more why we’re fighting in Vietnam.” Instead, they just call him unpatriotic and throw him in jail. And so, you know, this has been the history of Black athletes really from the beginning. The only way to kind of be an acceptable Black athlete is to also wave the flag. But I have to say, as somebody who grew up as a Giants fan, I was repulsed by Jaxson Dart. And first of all, he didn’t say he was happy. He said he was pleasured to meet the president.

COCCHIARELLA: Which I think what Trump wanted to do was some pleasuring. It seems he’s talking about the kid’s [inaudible]

REID: I’m pleasured to meet- like what does that even mean? First of all, he’s an idiot. OK, but what do you mean “you’re pleasured to meet the president?” Like is English your first language? What are you saying? Right. And so I was, you know, really kind of repulsed as a Giants fan — former now — because the reality is Donald Trump is not a normal president. This isn’t praising the presidency or praising the idea of America or an American president. Donald Trump is not an American president. Donald Trump is a wannabe king. And we’re in the 250th anniversary of our divorce from the king of England. And Donald Trump is trying to be a king. He’s putting monuments to himself all over Washington with his ugly glowering face on the Justice Department on the USDA building. He wants to build a giant arc like what Hitler wanted to build in Germany. That’s going to dwarf the size of the Lincoln Memorial. He’s destroyed the White House, destroyed the East Wing, turned it into like what looks like like a cheapy Marriott like with the ugly, you know, concrete over Jackie O’s garden. He’s building a WWE-like super center or something for him to do a stupid game in front of the White House. He’s destroyed the capital. He’s made tacky gold filament all over the east- you know, all over the West Wing. Donald Trump has destroyed our country. Like, and he’s also behaving like Kim Jong-Un. Why? And you’re But you’re pleasured to meet him though, Jaxson? I mean-

COCCHIERELLA: And they talk about it like, “I’m a big fan of the presidency.” It’s like, what does that mean? I don’t know why there’s this like, you know — I do because it’s the status quo. And again, it is the arrogant view of this that “I’m a big fan of the White House as an institution.” It’s like, well, if you’re such a big fan, you could do some research. We could do, which the right claims to love, but it’s like maybe look into how the presidency is being used.