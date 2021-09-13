‘F*ck You and Everything You Did’: Charlie Sykes Rips Chris Christie to Shreds For Past Trump Support

Friday’s edition of The Bulwark Podcast took an especially profane turn when when Never Trump conservatives Charlie Sykes and his guest Tom Nichols started talking about Chris Christie.

The former governor of New Jersey was early backer of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, but has been critical him at times. Last week Christie delivered a speech at the Ronald Reagan Library and appeared to call out the former president and some of his supporters.

“​​We need to renounce the conspiracy theorists and the truth deniers. The ones who know better and the ones who are just plain nuts,” he told the audience. “We need to give our supporters facts that will help them put all those fantasies to rest.”

He later added, “No man, no woman, no matter what office they’ve held or wealth they’ve acquired, are worthy of blind faith or obedience.”

Sykes and Nichols seemed unsure whether Christie, who ran for president in 2016 and may do so in 2024, would be able to withstand the kind of onslaught of criticism that has been lobbed other Republicans for criticizing Trump, only for them to walk back their comments.

“So my attitude,” said Sykes, looking back on Christie’s past support of Trump, “and I’m working through this in real time, is basically, if I was in a room with Chris Christie, the conversation would go something like, ‘Governor Christie, Fuck you. Fuck you and everything you did. But, having said that, have a seat. I’m listening, and I’m gonna watch. Ok?’

“I’d have to vent, I’d have to blow off the steam. Like, ‘You assho–what the fuck did you think was gonna happen?! What were doing you doing standing there [next to Trump]? Are you embarrassed by that?'”

Nichols felt similarly. “After the f-bomb catharsis, [I’d] say, ‘I have one more question for you, governor. If it looks like this message is gonna be rejected, are you gonna fold again?”

“That’s really the decision,” continued Nichols, talking about a hypothetical sit-down. “‘Thank you for inviting me to this meeting. Fuck you very much.'”

Nichols added, “‘When the blowback comes, are you gonna go Liz Cheney or are you gonna go Nikki Haley? And that’s my only question.'”

Sykes responded, “‘Because the third choice is, you go back to that fucking beach where you were sitting there on the lawn chair.'”

Nichols said Christie owes it to the country and whatever “decent Republicans” who are left to “undo” what he did in supporting Trump.

Sykes then bid adieu to his guest and ended the show as the two men were apparently out of fucks to give.

Listen above via The Bulwark Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com