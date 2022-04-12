Gillie Da King Accuses Wiz Khalifa of Getting Him Kicked off Instagram for Bullying

Gillie Da King, host of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, has accused rapper Wiz Khalifa of getting him banned on Instagram.

On April 7, King posted a video explaining why he decided to unfollow Khalifa from Instagram.

“Wiz Khalifa, man. I love you brother. I’m still riding around banging Black and Yellow and when I See You Again. You a legend, man. It’s Pennsylvania, baby. Philly to Pittsburgh, but I had to unfollow him today, man. Every time I come on my page, man. You in ya draws, man.”

King was referring to workout videos Khalifa posts daily featuring him in boxers.

By April 9, King was kicked off Instagram for bullying and his account was deactivated by the site.

He took to Twitter to voice his frustration over the incident:

U tell a ni$$a put sum shorts on he tells IG ur bullying him and gets ur page deactivated 🤦🏾‍♂️ ni$$a I was playing des rappers so pu$$y — GILLIE DA KING (@gilliedakid) April 9, 2022

As of yesterday, King was able to get his account with 2.5 million followers reinstated. He posted a video thanking fans for their support and thanking those who contacted him “out of love”.

