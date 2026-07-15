JD Vance Admits to Joe Rogan Trump Admin Is ‘Guilty’ of Mishandling Epstein Files Release

Vice President JD Vance admitted to Joe Rogan that the release of files related to the case of convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein was fumbled by the administration.

Vance joined Rogan for a Joe Rogan Experience interview that dropped on Wednesday, and during a discussion about the Epstein files, Vance admitted the administration mishandled the release of thousands of documents to the public.

“If people want to say we mishandled the Epstein release, guilty. We did mishandle it, especially the communications of it,” Vance said.

“What do you think should have been done?” Rogan asked.

“I think we should have just dropped everything at the very beginning and, like I was saying, it takes a little time to review the stuff, to find the stuff, to redact things where you have victims and so forth, but we should have just done it as quickly as possible,” Vance explained.

“But some of the stuff that was redacted, some of the names redacted, weren’t victims,” Rogan noted.

Multiple victims of Epstein red-flagged that their identities were briefly revealed in the files, leading to quick redactions by the Department of Justice. The files’ release faced bipartisan backlash over more redactions and the lack of prosecutions coming out of the release.

“I’ve looked into this and my understanding of this, having looked at a lot of this but not all of it, is that it is sometimes hard to draw a distinction between victim and co-conspirator,” Vance said.

The vice president claimed that some victims would be listed as co-conspirators, sometimes because they allegedly helped Epstein procure more girls.

“What DOJ tried to do is make that judgement as best they could and release as much as possible,” Vance said.

He admitted he believes there is a “broader conspiracy” involving Epstein and possible high-level blackmail, but he argued there isn’t enough to prove that.

“There’s a story there and, you know, I will go to my deathbed believing there is a story there, but I can’t prove it,” Vance said. “And I promise you there’s not some document, at least that I’m hiding, that allows us to prove exactly what was going on and how.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

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