Hillary Clinton Reveals She and Bill Clinton Slept on Mattress They Took From White House for 20 Years

Hillary Clinton has revealed the one thing she and former President Bill Clinton took from the White House when they departed in 2001 — their beloved mattress.

On Wednesday, Clinton took listener voicemails on the season finale of her podcast You and Me Both. One listener from Brooklyn, NY said, “My question for you is, were the beds in the White House comfortable?”

Clinton began laughing, “they were very comfortable and I have to tell you that the mattress in the White House was so comfortable that, you know, when we moved, since the White House would provide a new mattress for our successor, we said ‘can we take the mattress with us?'”

“They said, ‘sure we’re just going to throw it away otherwise.’ So, literally we had that mattress for twenty years! In fact — we have just bought a new mattress. It was that comfortable for that long.”

Listen above via You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton.

