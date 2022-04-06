Psaki Defends Smartphones for Illegal Immigrants During Doocy Grilling

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended reports on Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been giving out smartphones to migrants caught at the border.

Reports about the phones were brought up by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who asked, “which part of that is supposed to deter people from crossing illegally into the States?”

Psaki confirmed the smartphone distribution by saying it is one of three strategies used to monitor migrants and have them check in for future hearings. This “telephonic” strategy requires the migrant to give a “biometric voiceprint,” Psaki said, so officials can confirm someone’s identity who is calling later.

Other strategies for tracking migrants are facial recognition software for smartphones and tablets, as well as satellite tracking through ankle bracelets.

Smartphones being handed out on the border has led to outrage among Republicans, as well as some natural questions, including how the government would prevent someone from simply tossing the phone. When asked this exact question by Doocy, Psaki would only say, “do you have a record of people throwing phones away?”

Doocy clarified he was asking if it was a “concern” for the White House, to which Psaki suggested she has full faith in the system and claimed it has thus far been working — for the most part.

“I would note that nearly 80 percent of non-citizens released at the border and DHS custody under prosecutorial discretion have either received a notice to appear or are within their window to report, so actually the vast, vast majority of people are appearing,” she said.

U.S. authorities have expanded their use of smartphone app technology in monitoring and checking in with migrants, according to a report from the Associated Press this month. Among angered Republicans is Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who wrote DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a Wednesday letter about his concerns over the reported “free phones” and other resources being diverted to the border.

“I am particularly alarmed at new reports suggesting that DHS plans to divert doctors from the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide free medical resources to those crossing our border illegally,” Hawley wrote in his letter, saying the recent reports “demand answers.”

