Howard Stern Ridicules Meghan Markle and Prince Harry For Acting Like ‘Whiny B*tches’ in New Documentary

Radio host Howard Stern ridiculed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their new Netflix documentary which shows them lambasting the royal family.

Stern and co-host Robin Quivers remarked that they had both attempted to watch the new documentary series.

“It’s been painful. I don’t — I wouldn’t stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny bitches. I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it,” Stern said.

“I don’t know what this prince — I get Prince Harry being pissed off at the monarchy for his mother. They treated her like shit. She really was like, just — that Prince Charles was such a fucking c*nt to Lady Diana,” he continued.

“That’s your father,” Quivers said regarding Prince Harry. “You know, like, you gotta deal with the father who really screwed over your mother and knew what he was doing the whole time he did it. It wasn’t — there was nothing real about that relationship from beginning to end.”

“And I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother and all that,” Stern said. “So you got my empathy there. But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about ‘wah wah wah, and they don’t like me’ and she wants to be beloved in this country, but man, oh man, you know, it’s just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.’ And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix — showing you them and their kids and their life. It’s like the Kardashians except boring. You know what I mean?”

As the pair continued to discuss the complexities of the royal couple’s situation Stern remarked, “I don’t know. I found it troubling.”

“How many times can you sell the same story?” asked Quivers.

“Like, maybe they can make a cartoon out of it,” Stern suggested.

Stern dived into how luxurious their life was back in England.

“So like, where do you go with this? Is this your career talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle — and it’s hard to relate to. It’s like, it looks pretty terrific to me. If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work,” Stern said.

“Would I have heard anything anybody was saying if I was living in the lap of luxury? ‘Turn off the TV,'” Quivers said.

“I would, first of all, that estate — when you see those palaces and you see the grounds, I could live my whole life in that palace, in the grounds,” said Stern. “‘Cause you know, I live in my house. I haven’t left in three years. It doesn’t seem like prison to me. You know, and then you got butlers and cars and food and — fuck you!”

Toward the end of the segment, Stern even predicted that Harry might eventually leave Markle.

“You know, I think he’s eventually not gonna dig her. I’m telling you,” Stern concluded.

