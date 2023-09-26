‘It’s Like An Obsession’: Howard Stern Grills Anderson Cooper On The Media’s Coverage of Trump

Howard Stern pressed CNN’s Anderson Cooper about how former President Donald Trump has changed the national media landscape in a new interview.

Cooper appeared on the Tuesday edition of The Howard Stern Show and defended CNN’s coverage of Trump.

“It seems to me that Trump not only has changed our world, but he’s changed the entire news business. It’s almost like we’re so addicted to hearing about him that if you don’t do a Trump story on your show, people aren’t that interested,” Stern said.

“You just want to hear, ‘Is Trump in trouble?’ It’s like an obsession throughout the country,” Stern said.

The radio host alluded to people caring more about what’s happening with Trump than what’s going on in Ukraine.

“Well, look, there’s a presidential race coming up and he is the leading candidate in that race. So it’s — I mean, obviously, politics becomes a big focus, particularly during a presidential campaign,” Cooper replied.

“But I would argue in the last, you know, couple of years when he wasn’t running for president, he wasn’t the focus. We weren’t covering him as much, if at all, once he left office. And frankly, our Ukraine war coverage, I mean, I left, you know after my second son was born, I left a week later to go to Ukraine for, you know, I don’t know, two or three weeks or something,” Cooper said, speaking of CNN.

