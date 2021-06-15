Joe Rogan: Defunding Police Has Been a ‘Disaster’

Joe Rogan said in a Tuesday interview with comedian Annie Lederman that he believed “defunding” the police had been a disaster.

“Cops don’t do anything if someone jumps into someone’s backyard, they don’t arrest them — like, you have to do $900 worth of theft before they’ll even arrest you,” Rogan said. “If they do arrest you, they’ll just put you right back out on the street again … after the defunding. Defunding of the police in Austin has been a disaster, too, and New York’s been a disaster. It’s terrible everywhere.”

Austin hasn’t technically “defunded” police, but the city council did vote last year to cut the police department’s budget by one-third through measures that included reorganization. New York City cut around $1 billion — or one-sixth — of their police department’s budget.

Rogan called defunding “a terrible idea” and added, “The idea that you are going to send social workers to handle someone’s domestic violence case, [it’s] f*cking bananas.

“It’s a lot of people that don’t understand violence that think that’s OK,” he said. “What’s happening in Mexico could easily happen here with no police presence.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

