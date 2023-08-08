Joe Rogan Perplexed By Ongoing ‘Barbie’ Outrage: ‘It’s A F*cking Doll Movie’

Joe Rogan was left confused over the outrage surrounding the Barbie film after he watched the movie for himself.

Rogan sat down with artist Post Malone in a Tuesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience where they talked about hot topics including music, comedy, and of course Barbie.

“A lot of people are upset about the Barbie movie, and I left perplexed,” Rogan told Malone. “It was a fun movie — fun, silly movie about dolls who come to life.”

“But a lot of it is about the patriarchy. And it’s a comedy. It’s a comedy about dolls. So people are like, you know. People are upset that it’s this like progressive metaphor for life that they’re pushing progressive politics in this and I’m like, It’s a fucking doll movie! It’s a doll movie. It’s a fun movie about dolls who come to life and try to interact with the real world,” Rogan explained.

Rogan added that the movie, although bizarre, was interesting.

“No one’s ever done a movie like this before. It’s not like anything else you could say. It was a bizarre movie, but it was a fun, silly movie. I laughed, but at the end of it I was like, ‘How did people get outraged at that?'” Rogan said.

“I know some people personally who said it’s anti-men. I’m like, no, it’s making fun of dorks,” Rogan said.

Rogan said that he was appalled at how easily outraged people are.

“They think it’s a super woke movie…But it’s also a movie about how Barbies are the dolls that everyone cares about. And Ken is just a fucking accessory, which is real,” Rogan said. “And then in the movie they go to the real world and the real world sucks and it’s run by men. And so this is what people are saying makes this an anti-man movie.”

“That’s a good concept though,” Malone said.

“…I don’t get it. I’m appalled at how easily outraged so many people are. I could see if you don’t like it, I could see if you it wasn’t your kind of movie,” Rogan said.

“Well, to be honest, to be fair about that. Like, it’s also, like you said, it’s not your kind of movie. It’s also the Barbie movie. You can’t go in there walking so seriously about it,” Malone said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

