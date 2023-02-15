Kimberly Guilfoyle Blasts Ex-Husband Gavin Newsom’s Claim That She ‘Fell Prey’ to Fox News Culture: ‘I Didn’t Change – He Did’

Kimberly Guilfoyle had some harsh words for her ex-husband and California Governor Gavin Newsom after he claimed that she changed as a result of working at Fox News.

Newsom appeared on David Axelrod’s podcast The Axe Files last Thursday and said his former wife used to be a “different person.”

“She was a different person. She was working for a progressive district attorney,” Newsom said. “We were close to Kamala (Harris), she knew her well, and she was spending a lot of time in Democratic circles.”

“She had her ambition, I just got elected mayor, and days after I was elected mayor, she moved to New York for a Court TV gig, and then eventually Fox,” Newsom said. “She fell prey, I think, to the culture at Fox in a deep way. She would disagree with that assessment, she would perhaps suggest that she found the light.”

Guilfoyle did in fact disagree, when she appeared on conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s show to discuss her her own upcoming show on Rumble. During that conversation, the TPUSA founder asked the former Fox star about her ex-husband’s comments.

“This is absurd. You’ve known me a long time. Have you ever seen me to be someone that is led by others?” Guilfoyle asked.

“Like in some cult mentality that I would like? ‘Oh, I fell prey to the culture at Fox.’ No, I have been a proud, okay, Republican and conservative registering as a Republican, 18 years of age attending UC Davis, which has gone a little crazy and a member of the Republicans party there. And they matched me up with a woman that rivals me for being about as conservative and to the right as I am,” Guilfoyle said.

Guilfoyle disputed the claim and said, Newsom, two whom she was married for five years, is the one who has changed.

“Gavin knows this. I didn’t change. He did. He used to be so proud to fight for small businesses, for entrepreneurs, for those hardworking men and women, and he’s fallen prey to the left, the radical left that is pushing him so far to the left that it’s unrecognizable,” she said.

“This is somebody who was a small business owner who worked very hard to try to bring those jobs and energy to San Francisco and not penalized people with small businesses — now as governor of California, he is destroying them. There has to be some accountability there,” Guilfoyle said.

Guilfoyle continued to rail against Newsom’s policies and the issues plaguing the state of California.

“Just looking at Gavin Newsom, he seems to be more ambitious than Lucifer. Do you think he’s gonna run for President?” Kirk asked.

“Tell us how you really think,” Guilfoyle laughed at Kirk’s remark. “Do I think — I know he is gonna run for president!”

“He’s always wanted to be president of the United States… You know, this is something that he wants very badly, and I’ll tell you something. I think you are going to see Gavin Newsom versus Donald J. Trump running against each other for president — father-in-law and ex-husband,” Guilfoyle said.

Watch above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com