Pro-MAGA Host Hits Trump On Economy in Pointed Commentary: ‘Mr. President, Your Supporters Are Hurting’

Pro-Trump host Batya Ungar-Sargon issued a heartfelt plea to President Donald Trump on Saturday’s show by declaring, “Mr. President, your supporters are hurting.”

“People who voted for you three times, who would walk over Legos covered in hot coals to vote for you, are broke. Some are skipping meals, others are buying canned chicken in bulk, because that’s all they can afford — the cost of food and gas is just so high,” Ungar-Sargon said during her NewsNation show Batya! on Saturday, continuing:

People are finding it impossible to pay for their kids’ after-school sports once they fill up the car with gas. People who support you and support the war in Iran, who were willing to pay a little more to make sure our grandkids don’t have to live with the threat of a nuclear armed terror state, who were willing to pay a little more for the possibility of reshoring our great manufacturing base with tariffs. Well, they’ve paid all they can. Some are expressing anger and frustration. They feel that they voted for you to bring down the costs. Others are just quietly skipping meals. And, contrary to what some in your administration keep saying, it’s not just vibes. Inflation is eating up wage growth, and then some. Gas is $4.50 a gallon as we head into the summer travel season. The producer price index is up 6% as we hit head into grilling season. Savings are at an all-time low. 13% of credit card balances are now over 90 days delinquent, the highest since 2011 You keep saying that the stock market is doing great, and that is true, but the gains of the economy and nearly all consumer spending are concentrated in the top 10%. Everyone else is broke. You keep saying that gas will plummet when Operation Epic Fury is over, and there is a new memorandum of understanding on the table, but even if there is a deal, it will take a lot of time for gas to come down, and in the meantime, the American people need something to get them through the slog.

“Your supporters need help, Mr. President, and they need it from you. We brought in $200 billion in tariff revenue. Couldn’t some of that be shared with Americans struggling to put food on the table?” Ungar-Sargon added.

Trump has repeatedly scoffed at the idea of “affordability” and Americans struggling to pay more for food.

The Labor Department reported that wholesale inflation spiked to 6 percent in April, up two percent due to the Iran war. Trump has said he’s considering a peace deal, but hasn’t given details.

Ungar-Sargon’s plea is notable given her frequent penchant for praising Trump in over-the-top fashion. She has described the 79-year-old as “virile” and “the most effective president of my lifetime,” and has been known to defend Trump’s falsehoods — once claiming Trump was correct even when the evidence clashed with the White House’s own web site. She was also widely mocked when assessing Trump’s first year back in office, saying, “If I had to summarize the first year of President Trump’s second term in one word, it would be: dignity.”

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