Late-Night Hosts Ban Together For New Podcast Aimed At Helping Staff Impacted By Industry Strikes

One hundred and twenty days after the WGA writers strike began, several late-night hosts are teaming up for a new podcast aimed at helping their staff as the strike continues.

Announced Tuesday, Strive Force Five will premiere on Wednesday, August 30th and bring together Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel for a special 12-part podcast series. The profits from the show will go to paying their respective staff.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the idea was born from the weekly meetings the late-night hosts began having shortly after the strike began back in May. First the conversations centered on the strike and life in the industry but quickly expanded to something much more.

The show aims to bring “five rival colleagues” together for an inside look at the television industry.

According to Hollywood Reporter, actor Ryan Reynold’s Mint Mobile will sponsor the show along with the drink brand Diageo which is home spirit brands like Aviation American Gin, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, and Casamigos.

