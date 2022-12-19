Piers Morgan Alleges Anderson Cooper Backstabbed Him During His Time at CNN

Commentator Piers Morgan alleged CNN’s Anderson Cooper backstabbed him during their time together at the network.

During the Monday edition of On with Kara Swisher, Morgan joined Swisher to discuss his long career and why he loves ruffling feathers at the various networks where he has worked.

Morgan explained that after his exit from Good Morning Britain in 2021, he rejoined Rupert Murdoch’s company News Corp, where he originally began his career with the newspaper, News of the World in 1994.

“Why did you go back to Murdoch?” Swisher asked.

“The reason I told the story about my departure was Rupert happened to be in England at the time — he watched us this go down. It was a huge firestorm in this country,” Morgan said, referencing his departure from Good Morning Britain.

“And by the end of that week, my book which had been sort of going out in the numbers, suddenly went to number one bestseller. It was selling by the bucket load, and I was the center of attention as a kind of flag bearer for free speech,” Morgan said.

Morgan said Murdoch jumped on the opportunity to work together again and created a new news network in the UK, TalkTV.

“How has NewsCorp changed between your departure from News of the World and your return? How would you characterize it?” Swisher asked.

“I didn’t think it did change much at all, many of the same people were still there,” Morgan replied.

“I gotta say, and this, you know, people can believe this or not, but I find it a very friendly collegiate place to work. Everyone’s very nice. When I was at CNN, it could be a lot less friendly than Fox. A lot more back biting, a lot more backstabbing actually in some cases,” he added.

From there, Morgan levied his charge against Cooper – without elaborating on the nature of his allegation.

“Don’t wanna mention names, but Anderson Cooper knows where he is. And I found that Fox — I found that Fox is a different atmosphere by contrast,” Morgan said.

Morgan would go on to call the changes over the last few years at CNN, “fascinating.”

“The way — if you look at how networks have changed, what happened at CNN in the last few years was fascinating. You know, they went from being a completely nonpartisan, impartial, non-political network to an outright open Trump bashing entity,” Morgan concluded.

Listen above via On with Kara Swisher.

