One of the first celebrities to endorse President Donald Trump when he jumped into politics has declared he’s “officially” retired from the game.

Stephen Baldwin joined Bill O’Reilly on the We’ll Do It Live podcast this week, where O’Reilly asked about behind-the-scenes brawling between the famous Baldwin brothers.

Stephen Baldwin has arguably been the most vocal on politics next to Alec Baldwin, with the two falling on opposite sides of the political aisle. William Baldwin is also an outspoken liberal advocate, while Daniel Baldwin is a vocal Trump supporter.

“The Baldwin brothers are divided. You’ve got Billy and Alec, pretty liberal guys, and you and Daniel, fairly traditional guys. I think that’s fairly accurate. Has that bled over into brawls or spaghetti fights?” O’Reilly asked.

“No, there hasn’t been one of those amongst us in a long time. I am officially, Bill, so you know, I’m retired from politics. Stephen Baldwin’s out,” Stephen Baldwin said.

“Good for you,” O’Reilly remarked.

Stephen Baldwin, best known for films like The Usual Suspects and now hosting the podcast One Bad Movie, has long been vocal on politics, an early outspoken Republican who has thrown his public support behind such figures as U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and former President George W. Bush.

Baldwin was one of the first to endorse Trump when he ran in the 2016 presidential election, having known the president through his participation in The Celebrity Apprentice. He also supported him in 2020 and 2024.

At one point, Baldwin even criticized his brother Alec’s portrayal of Trump on Saturday Night Live.

“I know Daniel hasn’t retired because he tackled me at the Joe Namath benefit in Florida about two weeks ago, screaming about some Trump thing,” O’Reilly said, before joking that Alec “throws things” at him every time he sees him.

Daniel Baldwin previously spoke on The PBD Podcast about his brothers and politics, revealing he and Alec Baldwin hadn’t spoken for some time, likely due to Trump, but eventually reconnected when Alec Baldwin was on trial for involuntary manslaughter over a 2021 fatal shooting on the film set of Rust.

The actor was cleared of those charges in 2024.

Stephen Baldwin explained that his born-again Christian faith led him to right-wing circles.

“I had never been political, until after I was a born-again,” he said.

He added, “[I] kind of entered in politics just in the Republican Party as a conservative, in my understanding, which you gotta walk that walk a little bit before you understand what these things really are, you know, in the inner-workings of parties, you know? So, all of that said, I supported Republican people. I really went to a lot of the conservative stuff because most of my constituency in the six degrees of Kevin Bacon of my political experience, was through Christian folks.”

Watch above via We’ll Do It Live.

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