Piers Morgan Bashes ‘Cultural Phenomenon’ of Celebrating Weakness: Brits Have Lost Their ‘Stiff Upper Lip’

Piers Morgan bashed the current culture’s aversion to winning during a recent interview with host Bill Maher.

On Sunday’s episode of Club Random, Morgan discussed celebrating weakness and mental health issues.

Morganccited tennis star Naomi Osaka‘s recent struggle with mental health as an example saying “there’s a weird cultural phenomenon going on where it’s almost frowned upon to want to be a winner.”

“Then you’re an oppressor!” Maher laughed.

Morgan continued, “Yes! In some way, if you want to dominate your sport and be a champion and a winner and do what it takes to win –”

“Well, we still love winners. Come on, we just had the Super Bowl. We like the winners, they go to Disneyland. The other losers get to weep in the locker room,” Maher said.

“But if you now quit, if you now give up and just embrace this new phenomenon of ‘well I’ve got mental health issues’, whatever the real reason may be. And I’m not doubting sometimes the veracity of that. But you get celebrated more than if you win and I have a problem with that,” Morgan continued. “Eventually weakness becomes celebrated more than strength.”

“Not that there aren’t real oppressors in this world but you are correct it is a victim culture,” Maher added.

“I’ve always prided myself on having a stiff upper lip. I think it’s a thing to want to aspire to have,” Morgan said. “I just think that we are entering a perilous period of society where weakness is celebrated and the stiff upper lip which used to be something that Brits were admired for around the world –”

“Synonymous with,” Maher added.

“Right, we were like, ‘that’s a good thing’. You know, in times of trouble the British ability to rise above this, not get over-emotional, not get too down about it, dust yourself down and kick on, that’s gone now,” Morgan declared.

“The stiff upper lip is now to be condemned. I am to be condemned for saluting a stiff upper lip. How dare I be resilient,” Morgan said.

“This is what happens to successful civilizations. You become so successful you become weak,” Maher concluded.

Listen above via Club Random with Bill Maher.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com