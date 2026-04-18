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Independent host Tucker Carlson was stunned by a bible passage about the Antichrist that he said was “ripped from the headlines” amid President Donald Trump’s multiple religion-themed controversies.

The president began the week angering many in his own base with a now-deleted post depicting himself as Jesus — which he claimed he thought carried medical connotations rather than messianic ones. Many MAGA supporters weren’t buying.

One side-plot of the Jesus fracas was a conspicuous hum of chatter from some MAGA figures that Trump was giving Antichrist vibes. Carlson was already flirting with that notion before the controversy happened.

On Friday’s edition of The Tucker Carlson Show, Carlson welcomed embattled comic actor Russell Brand, who read a passage from the Book of Daniel that was “striking” to the host with its resonance to the current headlines:

TUCKER CARLSON: You were just reading me from Daniel in your marginalia-filled Bible from Daniel 11, and I was just so struck by it. I took a picture of it and sent it to like 20 people. Can you read the passage that you just read me? RUSSELL BRAND: It’s from Daniel 11, 36. “The king will do as he pleases. He will exalt and magnify himself above every god and will say unheard of things against the God of gods.” Would you like me to continue? TUCKER CARLSON: Please. RUSSELL BRAND: “He will be successful until the time of wrath is completed, for what has been determined must take place. He will show no regard for the gods of his ancestors, or for the one desired by women, nor will he regard any god, but will exalt himself above them all. Instead of them, he will honor a god of fortresses, a god unknown to his ancestors. He will honor with gold and silver, with precious stones and costly gifts. He will attack the mightiest fortresses with the help of a foreign god, and will greatly honor those who acknowledge him. He will make them rulers over many people and will distribute the land at a price. At the time of the end, the king of the south will engage him in battle and the king of the north will storm out against him with chariots and cavalry and a great fleet of ships. He will invade many countries and sweep through them like a flood. He will also invade the beautiful land. Many countries will fall but Edom, Moab and the leaders of Ammon will be delivered from his hand. He will extend his power over many countries. Egypt will not escape. He will gain control over the treasures of gold and silver and all the riches of Egypt, with the Libyans and the Kushites in submission. But reports from the east and the north will alarm him, and he will set out in a great rage to destroy and annihilate many. He will pitch his royal tents between the seas at the beautiful holy mountain. Yet he will come to his end and no one will help him.” TUCKER CARLSON: (PAUSE) Ripped from the headlines. That was just so striking to me. Shocking, actually. I’ve read it. I don’t want to completely miss that. It hits differently right now.

Watch above via The Tucker Carlson Show.

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