Kudlow Marvels At Latest Reporting on Trump-Iran Negotiations: ‘Nobody’s on a Plane to Pakistan?!’

Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich joined Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the potential peace talks between Iran and the U.S., which were very much in limbo all week.

“Jacqui, what is gonna happen tomorrow?” Kudlow began referring to the end of the ceasefire. Kudlow and Heinrich spoke just minutes before Trump announced on Truth Social an indefinite extension of the ceasefire, but their conversation still highlighted the uncertainty surrounding Iran’s participation in any future negotiations.

“Larry, it’s really hard to say right now. We don’t know exactly where things stand. All we know is that the White House scheduled what they called additional policy meetings for the vice president here at the White House today. He was scheduled to go to the Middle East,” replied Heinrich, adding:

Axios is also reporting that the DHS plane that was supposed to take Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner from Miami to Europe and then to Islamabad instead came to Washington. All of this, as the New York Times writes, quote, “Vice President JD Vance’s trip to Pakistan for a second round of negotiations with Iran has been put on hold after Tehran failed to respond to American positions, a US official with direct knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.” Iran, for its part, said it had not yet decided whether to resume talks with the United States. The Iranian foreign minister posted to X, “Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire. Striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation. Iran knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying.” Earlier today, President Trump said he was not inclined to extend the ceasefire without a semblance of a deal and was fully expecting to go into these talks with the fighting resuming.

They then played a clip of Trump saying, “Well, I expect to be bombing, because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with. But we’re ready to go — I mean, the military is raring to go. I want to make a good deal, I’m not going to be rushed. I have all the time in the world. I want to make a — not a good, I want to make a great deal.”

Heinrich concluded, “So we’re slated to see the president for an event with college athletes sometime this hour. We’ve logged several inquiries with the White House about where things stand, if the trip is actually on hold. So far we have not heard back from them. Some of our inquiries have also been referred to the vice president’s office. So hopefully President Trump buttons all this up for us shortly here, Larry.”

Kudlow followed up, “Jacqui, let me just understand this — nobody’s on a plane to Pakistan.”

“That is what is being reported by Axios and the New York Times and the AP and the Wall Street Journal. The White House isn’t confirming that. We actually don’t know — you know, we didn’t see a motorcade come in or leave as far as the vice president goes. We have not seen any traffic related to Kushner or Witkoff, but there are reports that they are here at the White House. We’re just not getting any answers officially about anybody’s whereabouts or their travel plans at this time,” Heinrich replied.

Kudlow ended it there, “Wow. Wow. All right. So the whole thing may fall through. Anyway, we’ll see. Thanks, Jacqui Heinrich, as always. Appreciate it.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

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