Caitlyn Jenner Complains Trump’s Anti-Trans Policy Screwing Her Over — And Trump Is Ignoring Her Pleas

President Donald Trump supporter Caitlyn Jenner is bemoaning the administration’s anti-trans policy now that it’s adversely affecting her — and revealed in an interview with Outkick’s Tomi Lahren that the president is ignoring her pleas.

Jenner, once largely renowned as the “world’s greatest athlete,” announced her transition in 2015, which became a recurring plot line on the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She told the Tomi Lahren is Fearless podcast that she doesn’t “blame President Trump” for his own policies impacting transgender Americans, even though she can’t get her passport updated to reflect she’s female.

“Recently I had my passport, I had to get it renewed,” Jenner said. “I sent it back. Comes back, ‘gender marker M.’ Screws everything up. So, there’s a form in there, they made a mistake, you can correct it. So, I fill out all the proper forms — I’m not calling anybody, I’m not calling the president. You know, I’ve got his personal cell number. I’m not calling anybody. I’m gonna see if I can fix this myself.”

She continued, “But it’s not just about me. It’s about all people in this situation, you know? So, I even sent a hard copy of my birth certificate…I did everything. And they sent it back ‘M.’ They didn’t change it at all. So, now I’m in a position, Tomi, that — what do I do? This is a safety factor, okay. I can’t travel internationally anymore. I can’t use my passport!”

Jenner added, “I don’t blame President Trump, I love him. But, for a lot of people, this is a huge issue.”

She recalled bringing up the issue to the president two months prior at his Mar-a-Lago property.

“I was in Mar-a-Lago two months ago,” Jenner said. “Wrote a letter explaining all of this to him and how it’s affecting me and a lot of other people. And, unfortunately, he wasn’t there that weekend. Actually, the Secret Service guy said he could get it to him, put it on his desk and stuff. I haven’t heard from him.”

She joked, “He’s kind of busy right now.”

Although Laren has been accused of “transphobia” for opposing things like gender-affirming care for minors, and supporting Trump’s position on “no men in women’s sports,” she has defended fellow conservative Jenner against “despicable” attacks from others, arguing Jenner’s case is one of individual freedom.

“The way she chooses to live her personal life harms you in no way!” Laren tweeted in 2021 after Jenner was heckled at a gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Watch above via Tommy Lahren is Fearless.

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