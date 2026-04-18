‘Your Erection Was Rigged!’ Bill Maher Hits Trump’s Jesus-Doctor Excuse With Vulgar Table Bit

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher built a vulgar “Doctor Trump” table bit around President Donald Trump’s claim that the post depictimg him as Jesus was actually of him as a doctor.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Kara Swisher, award-winning podcast host, executive producer, and host of the new CNN Original Series “Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever.”

The panel guests were Rahm Emanuel, former White House Chief of Staff, Chicago mayor, and U.S. Ambassador to Japan under President Biden; and Jake Sullivan, co-host of “The Long Game” podcast, professor at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, and former U.S. National Security Advisor under President Biden.

Maher interrupted his panel segment for a “report” on Trump’s activities as a doctor, which included having Vice President JD Vance perform rectal exams:

BILL MAHER: Now, I’m sure you saw this. He said, no, that’s him as a doctor in biblical robes with divine light coming out of his hands, as doctors do. But you know what? I take him at his word, because when has he ever lied? And what people don’t know about Donald Trump is that he actually was a doctor. He doesn’t talk about it because he’s a modest man. (LAUGHTER) BILL MAHER: But he was a doctor for years and still practices once in a while. And some of the people who have been to him have a report, would you like to hear what they have to say about Dr. Trump? Because it is a little different. Okay like the cup you pee in has Joe Biden’s face on it. That’s that’s different. His stethoscope is gold that’s–. His medical advice to female patients was always you should smile more. He would claim your erection was rigged. When he gave you his diagnosis and you said you wanted another opinion, he’d say climate change is a hoax. He claimed nobody knew brain surgery was so complicated well. He was always citing the New England Journal of people are saying. He would interrupt your symptoms to brag about how healthy he is. Also, when it was time to stick a finger in your a**, he’d have JD Vance do it. That’s the thing. That’s it. And when doing a colonoscopy, he’d say, open the strait, you crazy bastard!

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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