Scott Galloway On Why He Walked Out Of ‘Barbie’: ‘I’m a 48-Year-Old Man With Erectile Dysfunction – How Could I Like It?’

Podcaster Scott Galloway admitted he walked out of a showing of Barbie after feeling unimpressed with the summer blockbuster film.

Galloway delivered his review on the Tuesday edition of The Pivot Podcast with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway. Swisher voiced her excitement about the film, while Galloway felt much differently.

“It was such genius, like threading the duality of life and measured humor that was insightful yet didn’t take itself too seriously around identity politics. I really think it’s one of the movies of the ages in a deeply relevant statement about our society,” Galloway said stoically.

“You’re fucking with me, right?” Swisher asked.

“I walked out,” Galloway replied. “I bought a ticket. I went in, I sat there for 45 minutes and as usual, I had to go to the bathroom. And in one of those theaters where it’s a pain to go to the bathroom. I just didn’t have the, I don’t know. I didn’t, I was too embarrassed to go back and I was a little bit high on edibles.”

Swisher questioned why he didn’t like the film.

“Kara, I’m a 48 year old guy with erectile dysfunction, who drinks bourbon and watches Goodfellas and war movies at night. How could I like Barbie? Seriously?” Galloway replied.

He later admitted, “the set design was beautiful. I get why people like it.”

Despite protest from Galloway, Swisher insisted that they watch the film again, together.

“This qualifies as workplace harassment. The matriarchy is again, forcing me to do things I don’t want to do,” Galloway joked.

“You’re such an idiot. The women are making money and making shit happen. And you’re eating edibles,” Swisher replied.

Listen above via The Pivot Podcast with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway.

