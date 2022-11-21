Ted Cruz Bashes Merrick Garland Over Special Counsel, Accuses Him of Acting Out of Grievance Over Not Getting Appointed to SCOTUS

Ted Cruz launched a tirade against United States Attorney GeneralcMerrick Garland over his appointment of a special counsel looking into former President Donald Trump.

On the Monday edition of his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, Cruz and co-host Ben Ferguson discussed what they believed to be federal overreach.

“Merrick Garland is the most corrupt Attorney General we’ve ever seen in terms of being willing to corrupt the Department of Justice and FBI and use them as political weapons,” Cruz said. “And the fact that his response — Donald Trump announced for president, okay, ‘I’m appointing a special prosecutor, we’re going to indict you.’ That’s politics. It’s not justice.”

“I go back to Garland, and you and I mentioned this the other day, but I think it’s worth revisiting — Garland is the guy that was very upset because he truly believes now he should be on the Supreme Court,” Ferguson said.

“He’s very angry. And it’s like — it’s an obsession. I believe he’s gone to the point of being a psychopath where it’s like, ‘All right, you guys didn’t let me have my vote. You didn’t let me get on the Supreme Court. There’s gonna be hell to pay forever and ever and ever, amen. As long as I have this opportunity to stick it to you, and I’m gonna come out and I’m going to do everything I can to undermine you as a party or anybody in the Republican Party, that gets in my way,'” Ferguson added.

But Cruz surprisingly pushed back on Ferguson claiming Garland had “gone to the point of being a psychopath.”

“I’m gonna press back on you a little bit. I wouldn’t use a word like psychopath. I think it’s a combination of things. I don’t know Merrick Garland — I’ve met him a couple of times, but I don’t know him very well personally. I think he’s a weak man,” Cruz said bluntly. “I think he’s unwilling to stand up to the partisan hacks in the White House.”

“I think the White House is the corruption that — the fish rots from the head. It is the Biden White House that is fundamentally corrupt. But I do think Merrick Garland is different from an Eric Holder or a Loretta Lynch who were deep partisans,” he added.

“I actually think Garland justifies to himself what he’s doing. I think he believes he’s not being partisan. I think he’s drunk the Kool-Aid so much that he’s someone who’s very self-righteous,” Cruz said.

The Texas Senator said Garland did have a grievance from not being appointed to the Supreme Court.

“Does he have a grievance because he was denied the Supreme Court? Yes. Are his feelings hurt deeply? I’m sure. Although I’m not an armchair psychologist, even though we’re sitting in Armchairs. I don’t know. I ain’t a shrink, but my sense of it, you look at something like something we’ve discussed at great length using the FBI to target parents who speak up at school boards. I think the Biden White House told him to do it, and he just was happy to roll over and he justified to himself, ‘Well, it’s just fine. I’m just asking them to investigate. And you know, there’s nothing about that,'” Cruz continued.

“I think he is fundamentally a weak man,” Cruz added.

As the conversation wrapped up, Cruz suggested Garland may be the most corrupt AG in history.

“Merrick Garland, has done more to undermine the integrity of the Department of Justice than any Attorney General in history. And included within that is John Mitchell, who was Nixon’s Attorney General, who resigned disgrace and went to prison,” Cruz concluded.

Listen above via Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com