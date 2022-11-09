BREAKING: Georgia Senate Race Between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Will Head to Run-Off

The Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will head to a run-off, according to NBC News.

As of Wednesday, with more than 95% of the vote in, Warnock held a slight lead over Walker: 49.41% to 48.52%.

Warnock, a reverend who led Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, was elected in 2021 after runoff elections in Georgia that saw Democrats take control of the senate.

Former football legend Walker entered the senate race last year and cruised through a crowded primary to the Republican nomination thanks to support from conservative stars like former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Walker and Warnock faced off in one debate during the campaign. Warnock’s closing argument focused on his work with Republicans during the “difficult” and “dark times” the country is facing, while Walker criticized his opponent and President Joe Biden while declaring “Georgia needs leaders.”

His campaign became mired in controversy after a series of reports exposed allegations that the pro-life candidate pressured two ex-girlfriends to get abortions. A series of secret children were also revealed, prompting Walker’s son, right-wing influencer Christian Walker, to condemn his father’s campaign.

The race remained tight until Election Day. A poll by The New York Times and Siena College published last week found Warnock with a narrow lead over Walker: 49 to 46 percent.

The election is one of several tight races that will determine control of the senate for the remainder of Biden’s presidency.

