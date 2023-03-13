Tucker Carlson Presents Baffling Defense of Infamous Pornographer Andrew Tate: He Tells Men to ‘Put Down the Porn’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson defended disgraced influencer Andrew Tate in a new interview.

Speaking with the Full Send podcast hosts Kyle Forgeard and Aaron Steinberg on the Friday edition of the show, Carlson spoke out against the criticism of Tate, who is currently detained in a Romanian jail on allegations of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime.

“He’s really smart,” Carlson said of Tate. “The spirit that animates Andrew Tate is very clear and very obvious.”

“It’s not a malicious spirit at all,” he continued. “Andrew Tate’s core message is respect yourself. Act like you’re worth something. Achieve something, do something. Get the fuck off the couch. Put down the porn. Go do something with your life.”

“You’re given this amazing thing — your life and what are you going to do with it? And I feel like that’s the greatest message that anyone could give,” Carlson said.

Despite Carlson’s claims, Tate is no anti-porn crusader. Quite the opposite: Before his detention on rape and human trafficking charges, Tate ran several adult webcam businesses. He now stands accused of using those businesses to force women to produce porn.

He boasted on his website that used those businesses to build “a girl who is submissive, loyal, and in love with you” and that he convinced women who did not work in porn to enter the industry.

“I’ve been running a webcam studio for nearly a decade, I’ve had over 75 girls work for me, and my business model is different than 99% of webcam studio owners,” he wrote on his website. “Over 50% of my employees were actually my girlfriend at the time and, of all my girlfriends, NONE were in the adult entertainment industry before they met me.”

“My job was to meet a girl, go on a few dates, sleep with her, test if she’s quality, get her to fall in love with me to where she’d do anything I say, and then get her on webcam so we could become rich together,” Tate wrote.

Those businesses, Romanian prosecutors allege, involved Tate recruiting women, keeping them at his home, and forcing them to produce pornographic content. Tate has denied the allegations.

On the Friday edition of Full Send, Carlson spoke at length about the controversy that surrounds the influencer.

“That’s how I read Andrew Tate’s message. So of course, it just tells you everything about the people in charge that that’s threatening. How is that threatening? It’s that self-improvement that you may not agree with or understand some things that it says, which is where I am. Like what? But that’s not the point. The point is — What is underneath it all? What is he saying? He’s saying respect yourself. You are worthy of respect. Live in a way where others will respect you. That is the most needed message anyone can hear,” Carlson said.

When asked why Tate is being prosecuted, Carlson agreed with a Full Send host who asked if he was being silenced because he became “too powerful.”

“Of course!” Carlson said, though he conceded he did not know who is behind this conspiracy against the influencer.

