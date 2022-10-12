Tulsi Gabbard’s Fear of Nuclear War Leaves Joe Rogan Speechless: ‘We Will End Up in World War III and a Nuclear Holocaust’

Tulsi Gabbard shared her fears of looming nuclear war with Joe Rogan during a new interview, which left the podcast giant speechless.

On the Tuesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Gabbard joined as a guest — just hours after announcing she was leaving the Democratic party.

“Are you going to run for any kind of office as an independent?” Rogan asked.

“I’m not running for anything now,” Gabbard replied. “I am deeply, deeply concerned about this very real and imminent threat of nuclear war that no one is talking about. That no one is preparing the American people for.”

“That people are kind of sitting ducks because of the decisions that our leaders have made. If I felt that there was a way that I could stop that and make a difference and impact that and pull us back from the brink, then yeah, I’d seriously consider running again,” she added. “My concern though is like, we don’t know what’s gonna happen, and you know, we don’t know if it’s gonna be too late.”

Rogan was at a loss for words after listening to Gabbard.

“There’s no way to argue with that. That’s like — as you’re saying this, I’m like, yeah, yeah,” Rogan said. “I mean, I wish I had a counterpoint. Is it possible that this? — Yeah, but I don’t — this does not look good. And I don’t know how many people are even really truly aware of how close we are.”

“Most people aren’t,” Gabbard replied. “And part of it is because, again, the media hardly covers it. And if they do, they’re talking about it as though it’s like, you know, one missile system against the other. They’re talking about the waging of a nuclear war as though it can be won or as though there’s some kind of limitation to the destruction and devastation that it will cause.”

Both Rogan and Gabbard discussed the blind support of Ukraine by the U.S. government — providing billions in funding despite Ukraine’s history of corruption.

“Don’t ask questions. Don’t ask how that money’s being spent. Don’t question the corruption that everybody knows exists in Ukraine. Don’t question where those weapons are going. Don’t question you know, what the actual real life ramifications are to our national security as a country, to our future, given nuclear war is on the line,” Gabbard said.

“What to speak of the direct economic implications we are already feeling with, you know, gas prices hiking in many places in the country, increased inflation, you know, supply shortages, food shortages,” she added.

Gabbard remarked that our current leaders are failing to advocate for a peaceful resolution between Russian and Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s gonna have to give up something, Russia is gonna have to give up something. That’s literally, what happens when you negotiate an end to a war? You can look throughout history. Nobody walks away completely happy,” she said.

Later in the conversation, Rogan asked Gabbard what would happen if nuclear war became imminent between the United States and Russia.

“I’m gonna ask you a difficult question. What do you think is gonna happen?” Rogan said.

“If we continue down this path that we have seen, where we have seen this war continue to escalate since the invasion happened? We will end up in World War III and a nuclear holocaust,” Gabbard said bluntly.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com