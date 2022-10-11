Tulsi Gabbard Tells Joe Rogan That Making Right Wing Media Appearances Has Cost Her Friendships

Tulsi Gabbard admitted that as a result of appearing on conservative media talk shows, she’s lost numerous friendships.

Gabbard joined Tuesday’s The Joe Rogan Experience just hours after announcing she was leaving the Democratic party with a blistering statement.

During their conversation Rogan asked about the effects and fallout of a Democrat like Gabbard appearing on Fox News or other right-wing outlets.

Gabbard, who has been a frequent guest on Tucker Carlson‘s show said, “It ranges from people kind of like giving you a cynical look, like ‘whose side are you really on.’ To people just outright ending that friendship or that professional relationship cause they don’t want to have anything to do with you.”

“Have you experienced that?” Rogan asked.

“Over and over,” Gabbard said. “And it’s not just Tucker Carlson. There’s been this negative stigma for almost as long as I’ve served in Congress against anyone who actually goes on Fox News, period.”

“I was like, ‘Hey, more people watch Fox News than any other cable news channel. So my audience is speaking to the American people if I have the opportunity to do that.’ And by the way, Fox News more than CNN and MSNBC over the last decade has been more fair to me in providing me that opportunity to speak to the American people. I’m gonna take advantage of it,” Gabbard said.

“Well, it seems like one of the things that Fox News does well is if they have a Democrat on, they don’t attack them, they allow them to express themselves,” Rogan replied.

Later in the discussion Rogan added that the scenario is opposite for right-wing people appearing on CNN or other networks. “When a right wing person — seems to be, if they’re on MSNBC or if they’re on CNN, it’s like they have these weapons ready to go, the blades are sharp and they attack and they’re trying to discredit that person,” he said.

“Trying to mock them. They will talk over them, they’ll be rude to them. They will mock whatever position they have instead of like trying to offer some sort of a reasonable debate against it. They will talk over it,” Rogan added.

Gabbard remarked that numerous times, she’s appeared on certain shows and received the very reaction Rogan was describing.

“As a Democrat serving in Congress I experienced that over and over and over again. Exactly that reaction that you’re talking about, you know, not allowing me at least just to come and present my view,” Gabbard said.

As the conversation continued, Gabbard said, “It really just speaks to what is really a dangerous mentality amongst the Democratic party leadership and kind of this, establishment narrative in Washington, which is, they don’t believe in freedom.

“They don’t believe in freedom of speech or freedom of thought. And for anyone who brings an opposing view, they choose to shut you up, silence you, smear you, try to ruin you or undermine your character and credibility,” she added.

Gabbard continued, saying, “They don’t want the weakness or the insecurity of their own argument to be exposed. And also they immediately judge you as someone who may bring an opposing view, regardless of your political party, as the enemy, as a threat, as somebody who is less than and doesn’t deserve a voice. Which is really, really dangerous for our democracy when you really think about it.”

“It’s very spooky and it’s spooky how prevalent that mindset is. And how many Democrats, not even just politicians, just people that are Democrats, how many people share that position that you should silence people that you don’t agree with,” Rogan said.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.



