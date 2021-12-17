Eric Trump has concluded that there’s no possible way his family colluded with Russia because they were too dumb to do so.

“We weren’t smart enough to collude with Russia,” Trump said on the latest edition of Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast. “We didn’t know what a delegate was.”

The former president’s son went on to trumpet another example of his ignorance — in an effort to further establish his intellectual inability to collude. “I remember walking up to a caucus in Iowa, I looked at this little young staffer and said, ‘Hey can you tell me what a caucus is? Because I have no idea what the hell I’m supposed to be doing here.'”

Trump said after the “young staffer” explained to him what a caucus is, he reiterated how uninformed he is. “I go, ‘You understand they actually know something about politics right? What the hell do I know about the world? What the hell do I know about immigration?'”

Trump then doubled down about how his families lack of knowledge inhibited them from colluding. “We weren’t smart enough to collude,” Trump said a second time. “From the second we got into politics the impeachment started and they wanted to take us out.”

Watch Above via Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast

