Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy seized on a comment President Joe Biden made in a local interview to try and undermine the president on the issue of vaccines.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefed reporters on Thursday, and Doocy wrapped up his inquiry by squeezing in a gotcha question:

Doocy: Why is President Biden telling people still that the vaccinated cannot spread Covid? Jean-Pierre: Can you say more? Doocy: Yeah. In a local interview on Tuesday, he said, “How about making sure you’re vaccinated so you do not spread the disease to anybody else?” The CDC says people who get vaccine breakthrough infections can be contagious. Jean-Pierre: Well, I’ll say this: I didn’t hear this interview so I would have to see it in its full context.

During a local interview with WHIO Tuesday, the president made the remarks that Doocy referenced. Anchor John Bedell asked the president about vaccine mandates that are stalled in court, and Biden gave a lengthy answer that included several appeals for the public to get vaccinated.

“Everybody talks about freedom about not to have a shot or have a test. Well guess what? How about patriotism? How about you make sure you’re vaccinated, so you do not spread the disease to anyone else,” the president said.

He also went on to urge people to “Get the booster!” and added “There’s overwhelming evidence that it protects you, and protects you in an extreme way!”

Biden’s remarks to Bedell fall well short of claiming that vaccines prevent all transmission, as Doocy claimed in his question. And in criticizing Biden, Doocy cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has posted extensive guidance saying that there is evidence that vaccines reduce transmission.

President Biden’s comment appears to have been directed at people who might feel comfortable risking getting Covid themselves, but could be persuaded by the threat of transmitting the disease to loved ones.

Watch above via C-Span.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.