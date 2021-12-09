Sarah Silverman Shocked By Blowback to Her Criticism of Joy Reid: ‘I F*cking Surrender’

Comedian Sarah Silverman is astonished by the amount of criticism she’s receiving for her tweet calling out MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid over the anchor’s comment on a retweet of a CNN article about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

“I didn’t really think anything of it,” Silverman said about the tweet on the latest episode of The Sarah Silverman Podcast. “I put my phone down and checked Twitter a couple hours later and had been completely co-opted by the right.”

“I like Joy Ann Reid, and I very much do not like Ron DeSantis,” Silverman continued. “I think he’s one of those vaccinated anti vaxers.”

Silverman expressed astonishment at the suggestion that she can’t take issue with a person she also supports. “We’re so divided,” she said. “We can’t even criticize the people on our own side, we can’t even critique anyone in your own party without punishment.”

“One of the hosts of The View was like, ‘What hubris for Sarah Silverman to accuse a black woman of not reading,'” she relayed in disbelief. “Oy! I f*cking surrender,” Silverman continued. “I cannot believe I need to say this but I did not criticize Joy Ann because she’s black, but because she’s a Harvard educated journalist with the responsibility ideally of showing the whole picture and not just a piece of a picture.”

The entire twitter saga has made Silverman want to completely change how she consumes media. “Joy Ann, like so many of our favorites on these 24 hour news channels, is both a journalist and a political commentator,” she ranted. “But where do we get just the plain old news? I need a news outlet that’s just the facts, something that I can like, draw my own opinion,” Silverman said. “That would be so nice. I’d like to draw my own conclusions sometimes.”

Silverman then doubled down over her disbelief that she, a Democrat, received flack for going after a fellow democrat. “Good grief, you dare criticize anything in your own party. You’re the enemy, and that kind of black-and-white thinking on both sides. But obviously, I’m on the left. That’s what I care about. It’s such a turnoff to me,” she said. “It feels very not liberal to me, it feels like right-wingish!”

Watch above via The Sarah Silverman Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com