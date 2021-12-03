Sarah Silverman Dings Joy Reid For Calling DeSantis’s Military Proposal ‘Fascisty Bananas’: ‘Read The Article Before You Post’

Comedian Sarah Silverman called out MSNBC anchor Joy Reid over the anchor’s comment on a retweet of a CNN article that discussed Governor Ron Desantis’ (R-FL) recent proposition of a civilian-military force in his state, that would be under his control.

The article in question, written by CNN reporter Steve Contorno, outlines Desantis’ new endeavor announced on Thursday, to militarize civilians in Florida to combat emergencies within the state.

The headline reads, “DeSantis proposes a new civilian-military force in Florida that he would control,” which is a fair representation of DeSantis’ proposal. Reid retweeted the article with the comment, “So… y’all know this is fascisty bananas, right…?”

While Silverman does not further explain her reasoning for calling out the MSNBC anchor, it is clear that she did not feel Reid’s comment was warranted, calling her out for not understanding the historical context of DeSantis’ proposal, which is laid out in the article.

“States have the power to create defense forces separate from the national guard, though not all of them use it,” writes Contorno, adding that “If Florida moves ahead with DeSantis’ plan to reestablish the civilian force, it would become the 23rd active state guard in the country, DeSantis’ office said in a press release, joining California, Texas and New York.”

The article also notes that DeSantis’ proposal is not unprecedented. Florida had a civilian-military force during World War II as the U.S. was fighting fascism in Europe.

So… y’all know this is fascisty bananas, right…? https://t.co/Q6a7eotAws — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) December 3, 2021

To which Silverman responded:

Please read the article before you post this stuff you’re a news outlet. The truth has to matter — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 3, 2021

Silverman gained a positive reaction on Twitter from right-leaning commentator Stephen L. Miller for challenging the anchor, with people responding with their support.

Drag her, Queen. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2021

