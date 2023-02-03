Activist Groups Demand Kyrsten Sinema Ethics Investigation Over Report Staff Runs Personal Errands

Multiple activist groups called for an ethics investigation into Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) this week following a media report suggesting she was using staff to run personal errands.

Over a dozen groups pushed the ethics complaint against the senator, including Revolving Door Project and Common Defense, The Hill reported. Sinema’s office denied allegations stemming from the December Daily Beast report which was based on a 37-page memo providing guidance and instructions for aides. Some of the tasks allegedly required for staff including doing the senator’s grocery shopping and setting up appointments to have her internet fixed.

“The activities that the senator has allegedly required of staff appear to be unambiguous violations of the Senate Ethics Committee guidelines that interpret the rules adopted by the Senate,” the now-protesting groups wrote in their complaint, which was filed to the chairman and vice chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee, Sens. Chris Coons (D-DE) and James Langford (D-OK).

Senate staff are “compensated for the purpose of assisting senators in their official legislative and representational duties, and not for the purpose of performing personal or other non-official activities for themselves or on behalf of others,” Senate guidelines state and the letter reiterated.

According to Daily Beast, Sinema’s executive assistant would need to check in with her every week to make sure she doesn’t need groceries and then to get them if she does, getting reimbursed after the fact.

As far as fixing her internet, staffers would allegedly be required to set up appointments and wait there until technicians arrived. Others alleged tasks included booking massage appointments.

